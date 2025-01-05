Each F1 2025 car will have its own name and identity, in the final year of the current Formula 1 technical regulations.

So, looking at the cars in 2024’s Constructors’ Championship order, here are the 2025 chassis names we know and ones that are yet to be confirmed.

F1 2025: Confirmed and predicted chassis names

McLaren – MCL39 (TBC)

McLaren broke from their modern naming convention in 2023 by naming the car the MCL60, in honour of it being 60 years since Bruce McLaren founded the team.

They were back to convention in 2024 with MCL38, skipping MCL37 in the process. Since the departure of former team boss Ron Dennis, they tend to use the letters at the start of their team name, followed by their chassis number.

Ferrari – (TBC)

Ferrari like to keep us surprised with their car names, changing on a regular basis – so we won’t have a guess until it’s confirmed.

Their 2022 challenger was named the F1-75 in honour of the 75th anniversary of Enzo Ferrari firing up the very first Formula 1 car, but the Scuderia have actually kept the same naming convention for two seasons in a row in the SF-23 and SF-24, so you never know.

Red Bull – RB21

Red Bull have tended to keep it simple, using RB followed by the number of the edition of the car, going back to their debut season in 2005.

The only exception to this came in 2021, when what was expected to be the RB17 was named the RB16B. The RB17 does exist, as a high-performance hypercar from the mind of Adrian Newey.

The 2025 edition of the Red Bull is named the RB21.

Mercedes – W16 (TBC)

Mercedes like to keep their car names straightforward too, with the ‘W’ standing for ‘Wagen’, or ‘car’ in German.

It started with the W01 in 2010, the first car built in Brackley and Brixworth when Mercedes returned to the sport, and continues to this day.

Aston Martin – AMR25

Aston Martin tend to keep things simple, abbreviating Aston Martin Racing followed by the year – which has been the case since they joined the grid in 2021.

Racing Point followed the same convention before them, but barring any surprises, the AMR25 will be lining up on the grid.

Alpine – A525

Alpine confirmed they would keep up their naming convention in 2025 via social media, which is a combination of the codename of its Formula 1 project (A500) and the year (’25, in this case).

Haas – VF-25 (TBC)

Haas are yet to confirm their chassis name for 2025, but if they follow their convention, it should be the VF-25.

Haas team owner Gene Haas’ early days in business are partially responsible for their car names, with Haas Automation making its first CNC [computer numerical control] machine in 1988, which they named the VF-1 – or, unofficially, what they dubbed the ‘Very First One’.

The team kept that when they entered Formula 1, adding the ‘Very First One’ mantra with VF-1 with the year of their entry (2016) to make the VF-16, with the convention having been kept since.

Racing Bulls – VCARB 02 (TBC)

While not fully official, Racing Bulls hinted their car will follow the precedent set after new title sponsors arrived last year and go with VCARB 02 for 2025, after VCARB 01 following their rebrand to VCARB in 2024.

This follows a convention set from their Toro Rosso days, from STR01 onwards, and AlphaTauri starting from AT01.

Williams – FW47

Williams had run customer chassis in Formula 1 before, but their first independent chassis designed by Patrick Head was the FW06, named after the initials of team founder Frank Williams.

The team’s naming convention has largely remained the same throughout their time on the grid, with letters added to denote B and C-spec cars, with the FW47 being their 2025 machine.

Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber – C45 (TBC)

Sauber’s first Formula 1 car was named the C12, with earlier chassis numbers deployed in hill climbs and sports car racing, and its last is likely to be called the C45, before Audi takes over the team in the 2026 season.

There is a heart-warming story behind the initial, too, with the ‘C’ being in honour of team founder Peter Sauber’s wife, Christine.

