There has been some strange causes of a red flag so far in F1 2025 Bahrain testing, and on Day 3, another was added to the list.

And that was a bus on the service road down at Turn 10, which caused the session to be briefly halted.

F1 testing 2025: Wrong time for a Bahrain bus tour

Shortly after the light had gone green to start the session which will see F1 2025 pre-season testing in Bahrain to its conclusion, the track was neutralised again as the red flag was shown, ushering drivers back to the garage.

The cause was one that no one likely could have guessed. A bus had decided to join the action.

Down at the tight and tricky Turn 10, said bus was trundling along in the service road next to the run-off area, picking the wrong time for a closer look at the action at the Bahrain International Circuit, home of F1 2025 testing and the Bahrain Grand Prix.

With the red flag shown to cover that strangest of hazards, the bus would soon leave the scene, allowing the final session on Day 3 to resume.

Reasons for red flags during F1 Testing: Regional power cut

Smashed glass from start box

That bus-tour delay carried on the theme of bizarre interruptions during these three days of Bahrain testing.

On Day 1, the second session was delayed for over an hour after a power cut hit the region surrounding the Bahrain International Circuit.

With a 65-minute delay in proceedings as the floodlights went out around the circuit, the session would be extended by an hour once power was restored.

Mercedes driver George Russell said of the power cut: “I came to the pits and said ‘it’s dark out here, I need to change my visor!’ Then I realised there are no floodlights around.

“It would have been hectic if this was an hour later and the sun had already set.”

And in the opening Day 3 session, the red flag had been thrown due to shattered glass appearing on the main straight.

A pane of glass it seemed had fallen out of the starter’s booth and smashed on the track below.

“This is not something that should happen,” Sky F1 lead commentator David Coft reacted.

“This is ridiculous.”

