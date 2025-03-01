F1 2025 testing is now complete, and with each team now likely back at base crunching the numbers, we’ve compiled some of the headline stats from the three days of running.

Of course, we cannot dig too deeply into the headline times from the sessions for now, but here are a few of the statistics we can glean from three productive days around Bahrain.

F1 2025 testing: Five key stats from Bahrain running

3,896 – Total laps completed

Reliability is always the first hurdle for any team in testing, and with all 10 teams clearing the 100-lap-per-day average, that should be one big ‘tick’ for every single garage so far.

Here is each team’s lap count in full, with Mercedes topping the charts by just one lap ahead of Haas. For reference, the total lap count represents 68.35 Grand Prix distances around Bahrain – or far enough to fly from London to Bahrain, return, then do the same journey again.

Mercedes – 458

Haas – 457

Racing Bulls – 454

Alpine – 405

Williams – 395

Ferrari – 382

McLaren – 381

Sauber – 354

Aston Martin – 306

Red Bull – 304

1,054 – Rookie laps completed

Five young drivers are joining the grid full-time this season, and they managed to complete more than 1,000 laps between them as they get prepared for their first full run at Formula 1.

Liam Lawson took in his first pre-season test in Formula 1 but he’s not been counted here, given his prior experience in two separate stints.

The most laps by a rookie? Isack Hadjar, who racked up 246 for Racing Bulls, with Gabriel Bortoleto clocking the least for a rookie with Sauber, though he still managed 177 across his running.

Ollie Bearman appeared to primarily focus on long runs with Haas during his 197 laps, Jack Doohan took in 208 valuable laps for Alpine while Kimi Antonelli got 226 laps behind the wheel of the Mercedes W16.

Key takeaways from F1 2025 testing in Bahrain

+0.169s – A sign of progression?

Carlos Sainz set the fastest time in testing behind the wheel of his Williams, his 1:29.348 just 0.169s off Max Verstappen’s pole time from last season and, for what it’s worth, would have been good enough for a place on the front row.

But that was last year, and while that’s a full nine tenths quicker than Alex Albon managed in Bahrain qualifying last year, it’s a show of how far these cars have come under the stable regulations in Formula 1.

It’s a positive sign for Williams that they have made that amount of progress up to now, but their rivals will also have made strides – so as with any gains in Formula 1, it’s not about how much you improve, it’s about how much more you improve compared to those around you.

10 – Taking in new surroundings

While multiple TPC outings have taken place, for 10 of the 20 drivers it was their first official pre-season test either as a Formula driver altogether, or with new teams.

Alphabetically, Kimi Antonelli, Ollie Bearman, Gabriel Bortoleto, Jack Doohan, Isack Hadjar, Lewis Hamilton, Nico Hulkenberg, Liam Lawson, Esteban Ocon and Carlos Sainz have either stepped up to the grid or switched garages for the new year, so this test represented a vital opportunity to work with their new teams, using the car they’ll be driving for the year.

260 and 133 – The range of testing mileage

It was Ocon who clocked the most laps of any single driver throughout testing, racking up 260 tours of Bahrain for Haas as he becomes acclimatised to his new team.

On the other end, Lance Stroll managed 133 for Aston Martin as illness ruled him out of a portion of running on the final day, but given how unreliable other cars from other teams have shown themselves to be in testing days gone by, 133 laps is still a respectable showing.

