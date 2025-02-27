Sauber driver Nico Hulkenberg reportedly suffered a freak eye injury as work was carried out on his car during the opening day of F1 2025 testing in Bahrain.

Hulkenberg is preparing for his first season back at Sauber having arrived from rivals Haas over the winter, having previously spent a single season with the Swiss-based team in 2013.

Nico Hulkenberg suffers freak eye injury during F1 2025 testing

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

The German driver completed 55 laps on the opening morning of testing in Bahrain on Wednesday before handing over to team-mate Gabriel Bortoleto for the afternoon/evening session.

Hulkenberg had been expected to appear before media including PlanetF1.com in a press conference alongside George Russell, Pierre Gasly, Esteban Ocon and Lance Stroll at the end of the morning session.

A report by Sky Germany has claimed that Hulkenberg’s press conference appearance was cancelled as he received brief medical treatment after a freak incident.

Go deeper: Freak F1 injuries

👉 Drivers beware: The nasty injuries sustained away from the F1 racetrack

👉 F1 driver contracts: What is the contract status of every driver on the F1 2025 grid?

It is said that Sauber were carrying out minor grinding work on the C45 car in the garage when a ‘tiny splinter’ flew up and entered Hulkenberg’s eye.

The incident caused Hulkenberg’s running to conclude earlier than planned on Wednesday, as well as forcing him out of the press conference.

Hulkenberg has returned to the track today (Thursday), with Bortoleto once again expected to take over Sauber’s running after lunch.

PlanetF1.com has approached Sauber for comment.

The reports of Hulkenberg’s eye complaints could shed more light on concerns over the veteran’s supposed negative body language, spotted by the F1 pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz, during Wednesday’s morning session.

Reporting from the pit lane around the time of the incident, Kravitz said: “I hope Gabriel Bortoleto has a better run than Nico Hulkenberg has had this morning.

“Because if body language is anything to go by – and I’ve followed Hulkenberg’s entire F1 career – he hasn’t had the most happy session.

More on Nico Hulkenberg and Sauber

👉 Nico Hulkenberg news

👉 Sauber news

“He’s just got out of the car. It looks like they’re breaking for an early lunch, an hour and a half before the break in Bahrain, enough time for Hulkenberg to get out and debrief with his engineer.

“Optimistically, it looks like Sauber are steady at the moment.

“There was some attention to the right-hand side of the floor, which some mechanics have been taking a look at.

“Hulkenberg has been talking to Mattia Binotto at the back of the garage, giving his debrief.

“There weren’t many smiles. Rubbing the head, scratching the chin.”

Read next: F1 testing 2025: Follow all the live action from Day 2 in Bahrain