Formula 1 has confirmed that all 11 2026 teams have signed up to the commercial framework of the new Concorde Agreement.

The new deal, the ninth Concorde Agreement in the sport, comes into effect in 2026.

The Concorde Agreement is a contract agreed and signed between the Formula 1 teams, the FIA and Formula One Management [FOM], overseen by series owners Liberty Media, over the terms of how Formula 1 goes racing.

The agreement is in two parts, one relating to the regulatory framework of Formula 1 racing, and another outlining the commercial terms such as entry fees and the split in broadcast and other revenue among teams.

Ahead of the Australian Grand Prix, the 10 existing team as well as newcomers for 2026, Cadillac, agreed to a new Concorde Commercial Agreement with the FIA and FOM.

It was, however, the commercial side of the Concorde Agreement that was signed off as the sport has yet to agree the second part with Formula 1 saying that will be finalised “in due course”.

A Formula 1 statement said: “Formula 1 can confirm that all teams have signed the 2026 Concorde Commercial Agreement, which secures the long-term economic strength of the sport.

“Formula 1 has never been in a stronger position and all stakeholders have seen positive benefits and significant growth.

“We thank all the teams for their engagement during this process to reach the best outcome for the sport.

“The 2026 Concorde Governance Agreement will be finalised in due course.”

It comes as the sport enters a new regulation cycle with all-new cars and engines arriving in F1 2026.

