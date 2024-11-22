Friday’s F1 news includes a key update on Andretti and General Motors’ F1 entry plans and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff reopening his row with Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

Let’s dive straight into the day’s main F1 headlines…

F1 news: Andretti and General Motors, Toto Wolff vs Christian Horner, more

Andretti partners General Motors set to secure F1 2025 entry

General Motors could be granted an F1 entry in a matter of weeks after the US manufacturer struck a deal with Formula One Management, PlanetF1.com understands.

Andretti linked up with General Motors last year via the latter’s Cadillac brand, with GM vowing to become an engine supplier from the F1 2028 season.

Having seen their application rejected in January, recent changes at the top of Andretti have resulted in a breakthrough with the team – now believed to be fronted by GM – set to be granted a place on the grid for F1 2026.

Read more: F1 set to approve new team for F1 2026 as General Motors make key Andretti change

Toto Wolff reopens Christian Horner row over 2023 FIA investigation

Toto Wolff has claimed that Red Bull’s Christian Horner was the only F1 team principal unwilling to sign a document in support of his wife Susie Wolff following a controversial FIA investigation last year.

Husband and wife Toto and Susie Wolff became the unexpected target of an FIA investigation in late 2023 after an alleged conflict of interest, but the F1 paddock rallied behind the pair.

Wolff has claimed that Horner was the only F1 boss initially hesitant to get involved.

Read more: Toto Wolff takes aim at Christian Horner over alleged lack of support for Susie Wolff

Helmut Marko: Max Verstappen has ‘no chance’ of winning Las Vegas GP

Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko fears Max Verstappen has “no chance at all” of winning the Las Vegas GP on a weekend he could be crowned World Champion for a fourth time.

Verstappen holds a 62-point lead over Lando Norris entering Las Vegas, but struggled in Friday practice with Red Bull lacking an alternative to their high-drag rear wing.

With the Mercedes W15 setting the pace in the hands of Lewis Hamilton, Marko fears Verstappen may struggle to even reach the podium this weekend.

Read more: Max Verstappen has ‘no chance at all’ as Mercedes W15 catches Helmut Marko’s eye

Valtteri Bottas to become Toto Wolff’s right-hand man in Mercedes F1 2025 return?

Valtteri Bottas could become a personal adviser to Toto Wolff as part of his return to Mercedes as the team’s reserve driver for the F1 2025 season, it has been claimed.

Bottas is almost certain to be left without a race seat for F1 2025 after Audi F1 confirmed that Gabriel Bortoleto will become Nico Hulkenberg’s team-mate next season.

The Finnish driver is likely to return to Mercedes in a reserve role, with a former F1 driver spreading a rumour that Bottas could even become Wolff’s right-hand man.

Read more: Valtteri Bottas linked with shock Toto Wolff deal as Mercedes return rumours swirl

Toto Wolff defends Lewis Hamilton stance ahead of Ferrari move

Toto Wolff has defended Mercedes’ stance in denying Lewis Hamilton an early release from his contract to test for Ferrari at the post-season Abu Dhabi test.

PlanetF1.com revealed earlier this year that Mercedes will not allow Hamilton to leave the team before the end of this calendar year to get a headstart at Ferrari, with the team planning various farewell activities with the seven-time World Champion.

Wolff has revealed he spoke briefly with Hamilton about an early release, before both quickly came to the conclusion that it wasn’t “going to work.”

Read more: Toto Wolff explains why Lewis Hamilton will not make Ferrari debut in Abu Dhabi