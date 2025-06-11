IndyCar star Scott McLaughlin has criticised Formula 1 for “single-handedly ruining Motorsport Christmas” after ending the long-running clash between the Monaco Grand Prix and the Indy 500.

The F1 2026 calendar was officially published on Tuesday, confirming that Imola will drop off the schedule after a five-year comeback with the new Madridring circuit hosting its first Spanish Grand Prix next September.

IndyCar star criticises F1 for ‘ruining Motorsport Christmas’ with F1 2026 calendar

As previously reported by PlanetF1.com, the Australian Grand Prix will host the first race of the F1 2026 season on March 8, marking the start of the sport’s new era with revised chassis and engine regulations.

A notable change for next year’s schedule will see the Monaco Grand Prix held on June 7, two weeks later than in F1 2025.

It means the event will no longer be held on the same day as the Indianapolis 500, the highlight of the IndyCar season, as well as the NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 race in Charlotte.

Explained: Indy 500

👉 The comprehensive guide to Indy 500: Huge prize money, big race traditions and formats explained

👉 13 weird Indy 500 traditions: Handcuffed milk deliveries, aerial bombs and more

The Monaco Grand Prix has effectively swapped places with the Canadian Grand Prix, which will be held three weeks after the Miami GP on May 24, with the Montreal race now clashing with the IndyCar and NASCAR races instead.

The Canada round has previously been staged in mid-June, forcing paddock regulars to make two trips across the Atlantic ocean in little over a month since Miami joined the calendar in 2022.

McLaughlin, who made the switch to IndyCar in 2021 after a highly successful career in the Supercars category in Australia, has criticised the decision to end the tradition of staging the Monaco GP, the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

He wrote on Twitter: “Congrats to F1 who single handedly ruined Motorsport Xmas.

“Indy 500 will be a scene next year. As well as the Coke 600. Good luck.”

He later added: “FYI [for your information].. I’m just sad for the race fan in me that loved watching 3 Crown Jewels on the same day.

“But instead we’ve decided to compete with each other instead of just enjoy pure Motorsport.

“Anyway, that is all.”

McLaughlin has impressed since his IndyCar debut at the end of 2020, collecting a total of four victories.

The 32-year-old set pole position for last year’s Indy 500, but suffered heartbreak at last month’s race when he crashed out during the warm-up laps.

Read next: Hamilton podium? Verstappen gets banned? Bold predictions for Canadian GP