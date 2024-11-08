McLaren team principal Andrea Stella explained recent changes to the F1 2026 regulations have resulted in the future cars having “much higher downforce” and “more freedom” over their designs.

Williams boss James Vowles added these tweaks will be “good for the sport”, as the F1 2026 grid could shape up to feature different designs as well as cars which are closer in performance to the current challengers.

F1 2026 car changes praised with two key achievements highlighted

Recent regulation adjustments by the FIA have resulted in an improvement in what was predicted by FIA single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis to work out at two seconds per lap, bringing performance up to something “very close to the current cars” based on early findings.

With all-new power units as well as a brand-new chassis from 2026, these will be sweeping changes for which the teams have long been anticipating, with work officially allowed to commence on their 2026 builds in the new year.

Following recent tweaks to the regulations, however, Stella said there is now more scope for design freedom for the teams, alongside improved car performance.

More on the F1 2026 regulations and how they will change the sport

👉 F1 2026 tech analysed: The future of overtaking and biggest car advantage identified

👉 F1 2026: Confirmed teams and power unit suppliers for Formula 1’s huge regulation changes

“With the recent release of the car geometry, especially from an aerodynamic point of view, basically two main things have been achieved: One is a much higher downforce level and the second one is more freedom,” Stella explained to reporters in Brazil.

“We welcome both. We welcome more freedom, I think this will give teams the possibility to just use their knowledge, use their methodologies, the knowledge that has been accrued over the years, even if with different regulations, is a way of creating some differentiation.

“So we’ve always been advocating this kind of approach and we welcome the fact that there will be more freedom.”

Vowles added the solution found between the teams and the FIA is a “much better” one than what came before, praising the “really good work done” by all involved to find a resolution quickly to help improve the cars.

On the subject of designs, he said: “We now have more freedom where you could see a different direction that you’re going in.

“So there’s more flow controlling devices in place, which lead to downforce, but differentiation between teams.

“What’s been really positive as well is there’s still some small areas of improvement around the diffuser.

“But again, what’s great to see is teams and the FIA working hand in hand in order to improve that, because every time you make a change like that, it has some consequences.

“But I think what you’re going to see now is instead of all teams working in the same few millimetres, there’ll be some different concepts. I personally think that is good for the sport.”

Read next: How Alpine’s double podium in Brazil could create massive financial boost