Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies isn’t willing to engage in ADUO gamesmanship with rival power unit manufacturers as the sport awaits the FIA’s results.

However, it is clear to him that the Mercedes High Performance power unit is ahead of the field, while Honda’s engine is trailing at the back.

Red Bull admits Mercedes holds clear F1 power unit edge

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ADUO stands for Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities, a new concept that has been introduced this season to minimise massive deficits in performance between the sport’s five PUMs (power unit manufacturers).

During specific periods of each F1 season from 2026 to 2030, the FIA will monitor each manufacturer’s Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) performance by creating an ‘ICE Performance Index’.

If a power unit manufacturer’s ICE is 2 per cent or more behind the best-performing engine in the Performance Index, the PUM will qualify for ADUO.

A PUM that is deemed to be at least 2 per cent but less than 4 per cent down will be granted one additional homologation upgrade in the current season, while any power unit that is 4 per cent or more down will be given two additional upgrades.

The first round of ADUO evaluations ended after the Canadian Grand Prix, with the FIA revealing that “results will be communicated no later than two weeks after” the Montreal event.

It’s safe to say that every PUM, excluding Mercedes, believes it has a case for ADUO.

But according to Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, “there’s one engine manufacturer that has a problem” – Honda – and he would be “disappointed” if ADUO changed the pecking order.

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For now, though, Formula 1 is waiting to hear who, if any PUM, gets ADUO and whether it would be one upgrade or two.

That question was put to Red Bull team boss Mekies at the Canadian Grand Prix, the final event before the FIA sat down to analyse the data.

Amidst claims of gamesmanship that Mercedes isn’t running its engine at full power, and counterclaims that rivals are doing the same to widen the gap, Mekies was asked about the games potentially being played in the paddock.

“So, now you’re asking us to enter into the game?” he replied.

“No, seriously, the way we look at it, I can only give you what we think is a pecking order. Do whatever you like with it.

“We think the guys at Red Bull Ford Powertrains have done an extraordinary job in getting us onto the grid in a position to fight, starting from what was effectively a field behind Red Bull Racing a few years ago. So that has been nothing short of phenomenal.”

But despite his pride at the power unit that Red Bull Ford Powertrains has built, the Frenchman does not believe Red Bull has the best ICE on the grid.

“Now, the next second,” he continued, “you look at your gap to the best competition.

“And today we think the pecking order is Mercedes, in terms of the powertrain, ahead of the field. And that means eight cars, so it is very significant.

“We think behind them there is a group where we see us, Ferrari, Audi — don’t ask me to quote the numbers because it will be gaming — but we certainly see a consistent gap compared to the Mercedes-Benz-powered cars.”

Mekies does, however, agree with Wolff that one PUM above all the others needs assistance.

“It’s probably fair to say that we read Honda further back,” Mekies admitted. “How is that going to fit any of the grid and the calculation that the FIA is trying to do? We will soon find out.”

The FIA has yet to announce the results of the ADUO analysis, which will only be revealed in the next two weeks before Monaco.

“Article 4.2 of Appendix C5 of the 2026 F1 Technical Regulations divided the 2026 season into three periods during which ICE performance will be analysed in order to determine whether a manufacturer might qualify for ADUO,” read an FIA statement.

“These 3 periods cover, respectively, races 1-6, 7-12, and 13-18. However, the first period, encompassing the Australian, Chinese, Japanese, Bahrain, Saudi Arabian and Miami grands prix was disrupted by the ongoing events in the Middle East.

“The first period has therefore been adjusted and is now formed of the season’s first five races (Australia, China, Japan, Miami and Canada). The results will be communicated no later than two weeks after the Canadian Grand Prix.”

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