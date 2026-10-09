F1 Sprint qualifying is complete at Marina Bay, so here is how the Singapore Grand Prix Sprint grid is due to line up for Saturday’s 21-lap dash.

It is the first time the F1 Sprint is heading to Singapore, with Marina Bay set to host its first ever racing laps in daytime hours on Saturday.

F1 Singapore grid: The full F1 2026 Singapore Grand Prix Sprint starting order

1. Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:31.156

2. George Russell Mercedes 1:31.276

3. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:31.399

4. Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:31.454

5. Lando Norris McLaren 1:31.587

6. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:31.708

7. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:31.849

8. Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1:32.341

9. Isack Hadjar Red Bull No time set in SQ3

10. Pierre Gasly Alpine No time set in SQ3

11. Franco Colapinto Alpine 1:33.249

12. Nico Hulkenberg Audi 1:33.420

13. Ollie Bearman Haas 1:33.423

14. Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 1:33.466

15. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:33.734

16. Esteban Ocon Haas 1:34.368

17. Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 1:35.136

18. Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:35.662

19. Alex Albon Williams 1:36.130

20. Sergio Perez Cadillac 1:36.760

21. Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 1:36.868

22. Carlos Sainz Williams 1:37.376

More about the Singapore Grand Prix and the Sprint format

F1 Sprint explained: Rules, format, points and winners

F1 all-time sprint race winners list ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix

How did Sprint qualifying unfold in Singapore?

Mercedes driver George Russell began the session with the knowledge he would be taking a back-of-the-grid penalty for Sunday’s race but, importantly, that does not apply in the Sprint format.

An early red flag halted proceedings in SQ1, after Sergio Perez sought to bring his damaged Cadillac back to the pit lane – flinging debris across the track after reversing out of the barriers on an out-lap.

He was among those to exit in SQ1, with both Williams drivers referencing issues as they dropped away, with Arvid Lindblad and Lance Stroll also out.

After a significant delay to solve a software issue, SQ2 saw both Audi and Haas drivers drop out, along with Fernando Alonso and just on the wrong side of the top 10 line, Franco Colapinto.

For SQ3, the action came to a head right at the end as the top 10 all flew across the line, with a superb lap from Max Verstappen putting him on pole for the 21-lap race.

He’ll be joined by George Russell on the front row, with Charles Leclerc in third. Oscar Piastri avoided a Sprint qualifying whitewash against Lando Norris by starting fourth and fifth respectively.

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