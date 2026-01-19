F1 2026 launch season continues while Adrian Newey makes design choice – round-up

Your Monday injection of F1 news is here, with Haas the latest team to reveal its new livery for the year.

F1 news: Haas showcases new-look VF-26

Following on from the official reveals of the Red Bull and Racing Bulls cars for 2026, Haas is the latest team to showcase its new look.

Having swapped former title partner MoneyGram for Toyota Gazoo Racing in an expansion of its existing technical arrangement, the VF-26 boasts an evolved version of the now-familiar white and black that has been Haas’ mainstay over the last decade.

What’s Haas’ first priority for the year?

With the new car revealed ahead of pre-season testing starting in Barcelona next week, Haas’ team boss Ayao Komatsu has opened up on the extent of the challenge facing his squad.

Powered by Ferrari’s latest-generation hybrid power unit, Komatsu believes any team that can get to grips most quickly with the foibles of the unit, in terms of energy management and deployment, will do well.

“Before we go racing, and even testing, we need to get on top of energy management, that’s the huge one,” he said in Haas’ pre-season preview.

“I don’t know if we all understand the full extent of the challenge because we don’t know what we don’t know.

“For the first few races, rather than setting a sporting target, it’s more a target for us, first and foremost, get on top of PU management, then aerodynamic development.”

‘Never any question’ of GianPiero Lambiase and Max Verstappen split

After missing two races during the F1 2025 season, speculation emerged after the season finale that Max Verstappen’s race engineer GianPiero Lambiase could seek pastures new.

While Lambiase was linked with possible interest from Aston Martin and Williams, sources close to the situation confirmed to PlanetF1.com earlier this month that Lambiase will remain in his role as head of racing at the Milton Keynes-based squad.

For Verstappen, there was never any doubt of that situation changing.

“He was always staying,” he declared to Sky News.

Put to him by Craig Slater that there was “never any question”, Verstappen denied that.

“Not to me,” he said.

McLaren’s MCL40 takes its first breath

As the last team to confirm its launch date for F1 2026 with a 9th of January reveal, McLaren is also the last team to confirm its new car is alive.

Ahead of the MCL40 hitting the track for the first time in Barcelona next week, the Woking-based squad released a short social media clip to reveal that the car has been fired up back at base.

Adrian Newey ‘agonised’ over Aston Martin suspension – report

According to Italian publication AutoRacer, Aston Martin’s team boss Adrian Newey, also the managing technical partner for the squad, has faced a dilemma of choice over the suspension design of the new AMR26.

The report suggested that the Aston Martin team principal delayed a final decision on the car’s suspension until ‘as late as possible’ in the car’s development.

Suspension has been a key consideration for Newey over recent years with the 67-year-old revealing in 2022 that he personally designed the front and rear suspension of Red Bull’s RB18 car for that season.

Newey’s expertise in this area ensured that Red Bull was not as affected as other teams by the porpoising phenomenon, which became a theme of the first ground-effect season in 2022.

