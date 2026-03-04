Former Aston Martin and Alpine F1 team principal Otmar Szafnauer has joined the Van Amersfoort Racing junior team as chief executive officer and managing partner.

Szafnauer has not had an active role in F1 since being brutally sacked by the Alpine team over the Belgian Grand Prix weekend in 2023.

Otmar Szafnauer joins Van Amersfoort ahead of 2026 F2 season

The 61-year-old joined Alpine in early 2022 following his departure from Aston Martin, which he originally joined in 2009 when the team was competing as Force India.

He previously worked on Ford and Honda’s F1 activities before his move into team management.

The opening round of the F1 2026 season will take place at this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park.

Melbourne will also host the first round of Formula 2, the official F1 feeder series.

Ahead of the season opener, the Dutch-based Van Amersfoort team has announced the arrival of Szafnauer in the dual role of chief executive officer and managing partner.

Szafnauer said: “Van Amersfoort Racing has a strong reputation for developing talent and competing at a high level across multiple categories.

“I look forward to working closely with the leadership team and the wider organisation to guide the next phase of the team’s development.”

Brad Joyce, the team principal of Van Amersfoort Racing, added: “Otmar’s experience and leadership add valuable perspective to the organisation.

“His appointment significantly strengthens VAR as we continue to evolve and pursue our long-term vision.”

Argentina’s Nicolas Varrone and Mexico’s Rafael Villagomez will compete for Van Amersfoort in the 2026 F2 season.

Van Amersfoort, which has a presence in a number of categories, is one of the most famous names in junior single-seater racing.

Former F1 driver Jos Verstappen claimed the Formula Opel Lotus Benelux title with the team in 1992 with his son Max, the Red Bull driver and four-time F1 world champion – spending the 2014 Formula 3 season with Van Amersfoort.

That proved to be Verstappen’s only full season in junior single seaters before he moved into F1 with Toro Rosso (now Racing Bulls) in 2015, becoming the youngest driver in the sport’s history in the process.

In an exclusive interview with PlanetF1.com last year, Szafnauer said he has unfinished business in F1 and has plans in place for a potential F1 team in the future.

He said: “I’ve been working with some American funders and some car manufacturers to look at a 12th team for the future.

“At the time, when I started the project, it was going to be the 11th team, but now Cadillac is in, so they’ve got the 11th spot.

“So when they open up the process of adding the 12th team, I hope to be able to put in a robust case to allow the 12th team to go to the people that I have funding it, as well as the manufacturer that I’m working with.”

