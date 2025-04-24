F1 2026 power unit regulation tweaks discussed at Commission meeting

The F1 Commission met for the second time this season, with a key topic being that of power unit energy deployment for the new F1 2026 regulations.

With the F1 2026 power unit regulations recently under the spotlight following the putting forward of a last-minute change to running naturally aspirated V10s instead of the outlined 1.6-litre hybrids, an idea to tweak the power output ratio by reducing the electrical output aspect was put forward.

F1 2026 power unit regulations to be ‘discussed in more detail’

F1 switches to an evolved 1.6-litre V6 hybrid next season, with the power ratio split at 50/50 between electrical deployment and internal combustion engine – the electrical deployment being set at 350kW.

But fears have emerged that, at circuits where regeneration opportunities are slim, the cars may deplete their batteries and, metaphorically, run out of steam towards the end of long straights – an issue which would be particularly noticeable at the likes of Monza or Jeddah’s Corniche Circuit.

Recently, the FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem put forward a suggestion to make an abrupt change for F1 2026 and switch to naturally aspirated V10s running sustainable fuels. A meeting of the power unit manufacturers with the FIA and FOM ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix resulted in the idea being shot down for immediate introduction.

However, a proposal to discuss a change to the electrical output by reducing it to 200kW and introducing a ‘Push-to-Pass’ system utilising the full 350kW was brought up for discussion at the F1 Commission meeting held in Geneva on Thursday.

The meeting was chaired by the FIA’s single-seater director Nikolas Tombazis as well as F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali.

The Commission discussed, as a concept, the idea of the energy management proposals but, with changes to the power unit regulations falling under the Power Unit Manufacturers’ Governance Agreement, a vote on how to proceed could not be held from a regulatory standpoint.

It’s understood that Mercedes, Honda, and Audi are strongly against the proposal to reduce the energy deployment from 350kW to 200kW, a move that would remove the energy recovery system as a performance differentiator between the power unit manufacturers.

Following the FIA’s meeting in Bahrain with the power unit manufacturers and teams, the momentum behind the idea to eye up a switch to a naturally aspirated V10 engine formula – running on sustainable fuel – came to a juddering stop as the same three PU manufacturers voiced their disagreement with such a move – only Ferrari and Red Bull’s RBPT didn’t shoot down the idea, but also didn’t indicate to pursue the suggestion.

The door had been left open to discuss ‘minor’ refinements to the defined engine formula for 2026, but it’s understood the proposed solution of reducing the electrical output side of the ratio against the internal combustion engine’s output is viewed as a fundamental change, and not as a mere refinement.

The topics of an energy deployment tweak, as well as the introduction of measures to address financial issues facing PU manufacturers experiencing a lack of competitiveness or significant reliability problems, are set to be discussed by the Power Unit Advisory Committee.

Separately, refinements to the current 2025 Sporting Regulations have been agreed, which will now go before the World Motor Sport Council for ratification.

Amongst them were amendments to implement the mandatory two-stop strategy at the Monaco Grand Prix, updating parc fermé allowances for situations where drivers do not wear the new cooling vests under the new Heat Hazard regulations, as well as regulatory mechanisms to manage freight delays at fly-away events.

Grass fires, as recently experienced at the Japanese Grand Prix, were also discussed, with an investigation being started to explore alternative skid materials as well as circuit treatments.

