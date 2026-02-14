As the dust begins to settle on an action-packed first test in Bahrain, F1 2026 race starts, and Lewis Hamilton feature among the top headlines.

Safety concerns over race starts in F1 2026 are set to be heard at the upcoming F1 Commission meeting, while Lewis Hamilton was apparently the fastest driver of all on a race run in Bahrain. All of this and more, so let’s get to it.

F1 2026 race starts could be tweaked for Melbourne

McLaren team boss Andrea Stella and driver Oscar Piastri are among those citing safety concerns when it comes to race starts.

The new generation of F1 car make it a far more complicated process to prepare for launch than before.

Tweaks could be made in time for the season opener in Melbourne.

Read more – Safety concerns trigger calls for urgent change to F1 2026 race starts

Lewis Hamilton P1 in Bahrain race sim

The two tests in Bahrain are offering drivers vital time to adapt to these very different F1 cars.

But, some good news for Lewis Hamilton fans, as according to Sky’s Ted Kravitz, Hamilton was the fastest driver of all when he did his race simulation on the final day of the first test.

Read more – Lewis Hamilton delivers fastest Bahrain race run as Stella’s head turned – report

George Russell finds ‘annoying’ first gear flaw

This new Formula 1 is not “Formula E on steroids” as Max Verstappen termed it, according to Russell.

But, Russell is not especially pleased to have to take Turn 1 in Bahrain – formerly a third gear corner – now in first to please the turbo.

Read more – George Russell rejects Verstappen ‘Formula E’ dig but flags F1 2026 flaw

Brundle challenges Max Verstappen lift-and-coast concerns

As mentioned above, Verstappen has not given a glowing review of the F1 2026 rules at this early stage. In fact, he has emerged as the harshest critic.

Not particularly enamoured by the new battery management techniques which will be required, Verstappen failed to rule out the idea that these new rules could drive him out of the sport.

Martin Brundle argues that battery challenge is just the latest thrown into the mix which F1’s greats over the generations had to manage.

Read more – Martin Brundle challenges Verstappen over lift-and-coast concerns

Ferrari will not protest Mercedes in Melbourne

Another key talking point ahead of the new season is Mercedes’ engine, and whether any changes to compression ratio testing will be made before Melbourne.

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur has assured that no “protest” of the Mercedes engine is planned from their end if things stay as they are. Ferrari just wants “clarity” on the grey area found.

Read more – Ferrari rules out Australian GP protest as Mercedes engine saga nears boiling point