Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has urged patience amid early criticism of the 2026 regulations.

The F1 2026 regulation changes have brought with them a return to more traditional aerodynamics, together with a sharp increase in electrical energy.

The new-look F1 has introduced a new style of driving, with increased emphasis on energy harvesting and deployment.

With half the car’s approximately 1000bhp coming from the hybrid system, up from 20 per cent in 2025, it becomes a key element in a driver’s arsenal.

It’s a significant expansion of the hybrid system first introduced in 2014, which met with strong resistance at the time.

The latest variant has brought with it new techniques, harvesting on straights such that drivers have to downchange, or sacrificing corner speed to charge the battery for deployment down the following straight.

It’s a nuance of the current regulation, where cars run out of electrical energy and begin harvesting before the end of the straight, resulting in reduced engine speed and, as a consequence, top speed.

That change has sparked debate within the paddock, with drivers unanimous in their dislike of the driving style.

However, with the exception of Max Verstappen, few have criticised it publicly.

The underlying concern is that it will impact the racing product, despite that remaining unknown.

Speaking to selected media in Bahrain, including PlanetF1.com, Domenicali urged caution when it comes to drawing early conclusions.

“I want to reassure the fans that this is an incredible spectacle,” he said.

“I was just on the track to see outside as a fan; I didn’t see any difference.”

On track, there is a discernible difference to the expert eye.

Under the ground effect era, the cars handled as though on rails, with little movement at either end of the car.

The reduction of downforce, introduction of active aerodynamics, and increased use of electrical power have combined to make for a more dynamic driving experience.

During testing, cars have been far more prone to locking up. Under acceleration, the back end often protests in applying the power.

Less visible, however, is the mid-corner delta when compared to the previous generation of cars.

Together with managing the needs of the hybrid element, it has been that aspect which drivers have grumbled. They want to drive fast, and those peak speeds are lower in F1 2026 – both because the cars fundamentally have less grip, but also because of the energy harvesting requirements.

No racing driver likes to go slower, but such has been their experience thus far.

To the naked eye, however, it’s scarcely noticeable. Indeed, where it matters, during the braking and acceleration phases of a corner, the regulations have highlighted the skill level of the driver, rather than mask it as the previous rules arguably did.

“I don’t understand what is all panicking going around,” Domenicali said.

“There will be an incredible racing there will be a lot of action, and that’s the most important thing.”

That’s not to say things are perfect.

Already a handful of items have made their way into the formal governance structure for discussion – some potentially significant, others comparatively trivial.

The complexity of the regulations is such that the current situation was effectively guaranteed; asking for perfection from an all-new, untested, set of rules was never realistic.

And there is an openness to addressing those issues, once fully understood, for the betterment of the sport.

But it’s arguably too early now to have that full picture, and there is a risk that changes made during testing are done with a tiny sample size.

A primary concern has been energy harvesting, and the ability for drivers to recharge the battery at venues when there are few natural opportunities.

The concern is that will lead to unnatural behaviour on track.

“This is the duty of the FIA to regulate the rules,” Domenicali pointed out.

“In the F1 Commission the other day has been an open discussion to put on the table possible solution to improve or to address this kind of issue.

“We need to avoid overreaction because we just have another new journey. So that’s why I say we need to stay calm.

“And if there is something that is useful and can be implemented straight away, I’ve seen a very open approach by the FIA and also the teams.”

And therein lies the challenge. It’s not currently clear what are inherent issues, what are teething issues, and what are performance differences between the teams and, potentially more crucially, the power unit manufacturers.

The starting procedure is a prime example. There are conflicting requirements across the five power unit manufacturers; does that amount to a safety consideration, an unnecessary sporting impact, or an issue that requires little to no attention?

In Bahrain, that is being tested, with practice starts taking place at the end of each on-track session. It’s a prudent, rational, and methodical approach designed to gain meaningful data to inform whatever decision may follow.

It’s the same approach as is being taken elsewhere, things are simply too new to make sweeping statements.

And that is Domenicali’s point. In time, any issues will be ironed out – they have to be – but for now it’s a case of understanding the all-new F1.

He argues it’s not better, and certainly not worse, than has come before, simply different. His focus is on telling the story of F1 2026, helping fans understand and appreciate what they’re seeing.

And, for the most part, it’s fundamentally the same; drivers pushing their cars to the limit, and hopefully faster than everyone else.

“It’s always great to go back and listen to what we said two days before, because you will see that with facts, things could be different,” Domenicali said.

“If something is not in let’s say, as it would [be], I think the credibility of sport is we can sit around with the responsible people, that are the technical people, and the FIA to find solutions.

“So I’m not worried at all.

“That’s why I went out [on track] today for half an hour.

“The most sophisticated fans will understand the different sound in a certain situation, but I guarantee that the 99.9% of the fans will not feel that.

“I want to be positive in that respect.

“And as I said, if something has to be rectified, there will be the time and the measure that we can do together as a system to react.”

Pre-season testing has offered a glimpse of what F1 2026 looks and feels like, but no more.

Any concerns will almost certainly be temporary; there is a vested interest from all parties to ensure the new regulations are successful.

Criticisms levelled at the rules are therefore somewhat premature. And besides, we’ve been here before – and comparatively recently.

“I’m totally positive to say that there will be another incredible year,” Domenicali insisted.

“I don’t feel this anxiety. We need to stay calm, because, as always when there is something happening, as a new regulation, there’s always the doubt; that everything is wrong.

“I remember 2014. I remember in 2020. I remember in 2021. As always, F1 as a system has always been proving that the technical solution will have always helped the teams to be fast and the drivers to be the best.”

Such is the nature of Formula 1 that the issues of today will quickly be forgotten tomorrow.

Cars are the worst they will ever be, and by the time we reach mid-season likely barely resemble what we’ve seen, and learned, in testing.

Hybrid systems will improve, harvesting will become more efficient, and deployment more standardised. And, as that happens, F1 as a whole will become both more familiar.

In Formula 1, discomfort is temporary. Progress is not.

