Andrea Stella has said he and other team bosses feel a “sense of responsibility and spirit of collaboration” towards talks over the new rule set, with final April talks expected to take place on Monday.

Team representatives have met with the FIA and FOM to discuss the early impact of the 2026 regulation changes and whether or not any tweaks should be made during the season.

Andrea Stella discusses Formula 1 2026 rule talks and team unity

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The new rules have pushed the new power units towards a 50-50 split in battery and internal combustion power, with drivers able to recover and deploy energy throughout the lap.

A recent meeting between the drivers and the FIA is understood by PlanetF1.com to have been a positive one, and though wholesale changes are not expected this season, a leading proposal is understood to potentially be reducing the recharge limit per lap.

This would make lap times slower overall, but it would also allow the drivers a more ‘natural’ experience behind the wheel, by reducing the need to drive in such a way to maximise the energy available per lap.

Alternatively, an increase in the super clipping harvesting rate to 350kW is said to have been discussed, which would reduce the time in which drivers bleed top speed at the end of straights.

For McLaren team boss Stella, he reiterated the positives that have come from the season so far in terms of fan engagement, emphasised the nature of the regulations having been centred around the new power units, but that maintaining unity among the teams, rights holders and the governing body would be best for all parties.

“We are well aware, as Stefano Domenicali reminded us once again in recent days, of how we arrived at the new regulations and how necessary this power unit architecture was to ensure the participation of some of the biggest car manufacturers in Formula 1,” he explained on McLaren’s official website.

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“The car regulations were then defined around this PU architecture, with the aim of making the cars lighter and more manoeuvrable, while always bearing in mind two imperatives: ensuring maximum safety and preserving the great racing spectacle we have witnessed in recent years.

“For almost four months now, we have been seeing the fruits of a highly complex conceptual effort. It is complex for the teams, for the drivers and also for the fans.

“In assessing these first few months of the new season and regulations, we must think objectively. If we look first and foremost at the data, we cannot deny that the fans’ reaction has been positive overall, with average approval ratings for the first three races higher than in 2025, not to mention the three sell-outs recorded in Melbourne, Shanghai and Suzuka.

“Television audience figures are also very encouraging, with overall increases all in double figures, between 20 and 30%, as reported to us by F1.

“At the same time, and as we at McLaren have highlighted since the very first tests, there are areas that can be improved to make the rules even better and more effective.

“Meetings are currently taking place between all parties involved, including the drivers who are, ultimately, the stars of this sport, with the aim of determining, under the guidance of the FIA, what and how things can be improved.

“I am thinking, for example, at how we can ensure that driving ‘flat-out’ in qualifying is something properly rewarding for the drivers, but also looking at things with the perspective of safety at how we can make starts and close racing safer.

“We will meet with the FIA and F1 to decide how to implement these potential adjustments. In any case, the sense of responsibility and spirit of collaboration that everyone is demonstrating represent the best response that Formula 1 can give at this moment.”

A final set of April meetings between the teams, FIA, FOM and the PUMs [power unit manufacturers] are due to take place this Monday.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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