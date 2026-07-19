Max Verstappen has summed up his criticism of F1 2026’s energy deployment in six words, “sometimes it can be a jungle”.

The Red Bull driver has been one of the most vocal critics of this year’s new engines, which include a 50/50 split between combustion and electrical power, forcing the drivers into super clipping and battery harvesting.

Max Verstappen delivers blunt verdict on Formula 1 2026 energy deployment

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Such was the power deficit at Spa, with its long straights and lack of heavy braking zones, the drivers were losing around 50km/h at the end of Blanchimont, and around 40km/h down through Pouhon compared to last year’s qualifying.

Verstappen was not impressed after qualifying, saying Formula 1 is running at “Formula 3” levels.

And he wasn’t any happier after the Grand Prix.

Although he finished on the podium in third place, the Red Bull driver did not enjoy the on-track action that was dominated by energy deployment.

Making up a position off the line to lead ahead of Antonelli, Verstappen was down in third place by the end of Lap 1 as the Mercedes driver and Leclerc powered past him.

“Clearly too much deployment from Turn One to Turn Two,” he explained, “and then I went through Eau Rouge and I looked at my battery status and I was like ‘well that’s going to be a difficult run Les Combes’.

“I expect, of course, Kimi to come by, and then I look in my mirror and I just saw a red rocket coming.

“I was like, ‘oh, I’ll just hold my line because if I move here, we’re going to have an aeroplant shunt’.

“So, yeah, it was pretty incredible the differences.”

But after the early laps calmed down, the race panned out to be Antonelli versus Leclerc with Verstappen there to pick up the pieces.

It was by no means the best Belgian Grand Prix in history, nor the worst, but it was one where most overtakes were dictated by energy deployment.

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Not the way Antonelli wanted to go racing.

“It’s just very difficult,” declared the race winner, “but also very frustrating sometimes for a driver because even when you are doing your best, there are things in the background that change constantly, that’s not so nice.”

Nor was it the way Verstappen wanted to race.

“Yeah, welcome to F1 2026, sometimes it can be a jungle,” Verstappen declared.

Antonelli leaves Spa as the championship leader on 204 points, 45 ahead of Lewis Hamilton with George Russell a further five off the pace. Verstappen in P7 is 119 points down.

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