Sebastian Vettel hopes Formula 1’s Miami rule tweaks will bring back one key ingredient — drivers climbing out of their cars buzzing with adrenaline.

After all, Formula 1’s DNA is all about the fastest drivers racing in the fastest cars. However, at the start of this season it has been about harvesting and super clipping, even in qualifying.

Sebastian Vettel supports F1 Miami rule changes for driver excitement

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Formula 1 was warned even before the first lap of the F1 2026 season that the new regulations were “anti-racing”, as billed by Max Verstappen during pre-season testing, as the drivers could not go flat out. Not even in qualifying.

But while he was the first to voice his displeasure, the complaints grew over the first three grands prix weekends, with “Mario Kart” being the biggest insult.

Then came the “mushroom boost” crash that the drivers had warned of as Oliver Bearman closed in on Franco Colapinto at around 50 kph into Spoon Curve in Japan. He was fortunate to limp away from his 50G impact with nothing worse than a bruised knee.

Battery harvesting, super clipping and lift-and-coast have taken the fun out of the racing for the drivers.

Even the overtakes have been billed as too artificial as they are often battery-dependent. They are a great spectacle for the fans, but the drivers aren’t enjoying it.

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Vettel, a four-time world champion, understands their point.

“I hear and I echo the criticism, because the cars are probably fun to drive, but it’s probably not so much fun to race because of the regulations and the difficulties that come with that,” he told STV.

“So I sympathise with the drivers.

“I’m very critical not to lose the DNA and the heart of the sport, which is finding the fastest driver in the fastest machine to win the race.”

Complaints from the drivers and the teams, as well as safety concerns, saw the FIA sit down with Formula 1 management, the team bosses and the power unit manufacturers to discuss potential tweaks to the regulations.

Monday’s meeting led to a reduction in the maximum permitted recharge from 8MJ to 7MJ during qualifying with peak super clip power increased to 350 kW, while the maximum Boost power during a grand prix would be capped at +150 kW.

These changes mean battery harvesting will be minimised during qualifying, while the risk of a huge closing speed crash during the races will also be lessened.

The powers-that-be also agreed a change to the race starts as some drivers have struggled to get off the line. A new ‘low power start detection’ system has been developed that will trigger an automatic MGU-K deployment to mitigate start-related risks.

“I’ve seen it briefly,” Vettel said of the tweaks. “I hope from a sporting point of view, that’s, I think, what they’re trying to address.

“[That] it makes the drivers happier, because ultimately, the drivers are the face of the sport. And you know, if they come out of the car and they’re fully full of adrenaline and very excited, it’s what makes people excited on the screens and on the stands as well.”

But one area where Vettel firmly believes Formula 1 has made the right choice is in sustainable fuels.

Visiting Gothenburg after being awarded the Swedish organisation’s ‘The Perfect World Foundation Award 2026’, the 38-year-old applauded that decision.

“Of course, there are advantages to the new regulation as well, including the sustainability of the fuel and the potential that exists in the future,” he told SVT Sport.

“In that way, it’s a good development. It was about time to introduce that type of fuel.

The ‘The Perfect World Foundation Award 2026’ is a Swedish honorary award that is awarded annually to people with a strong commitment to the planet’s animals and nature.

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