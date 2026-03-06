Formula 1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali said it is “wrong” of drivers like Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton to speak negatively of the new F1 2026 regulations.

The need for more intensive battery management with these new F1 2026 cars has received a cold reception from much of the grid, with Verstappen arguably the most vocal critic. Domenicali says that he will “always listen” to what is being said, but such criticism does not sit well with him.

F1 boss scorns Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton comments

The peak electrical power has been tripled to 350 kilowatts with the new engines. This means that lift and coast will be a tactic required at points around a lap to recharge that battery.

Verstappen was quick to criticise the “anti-racing” new formula, also dubbing it “Formula E on steroids” back at Bahrain testing. He also hinted that the new rules were not doing his F1 career longevity any favours.

Hamilton would join Verstappen on that side of the fence. His comments included stating that lifting and coasting, during a Barcelona test qualifying lap, was “not what racing is about”.

Reigning World Champion Lando Norris also U-turned on his initial optimism to give a more downbeat assessment of the rules.

“Some drivers, the big guns, especially Lewis and Max, were quite critical, very quickly, into driving these cars,” said Sky F1’s Martin Brundle as he sat down to speak with Domenicali.

The F1 chief has not been left particularly pleased by some of those comments.

“I think it’s wrong, in general terms, to talk bad about our incredible world that is allowing all of us to grow. And that’s the only thing that I will say is not right,” he responded.

“But, I always listen. Prudency. There is an evolution, evolution of driving. It means that the best driver will be able to be the fastest.”

2009 World Champion Jenson Button is on Sky F1 punditry duties in Melbourne and reacted to Domenicali’s comments.

He does believe that the regulations need to be given more time for assessment, but, “I also think it’s nice that we are having drivers being opinionated, because that’s why I think the sport is where it is right now, because we’re seeing behind the scenes, we’re seeing the personalities that are the racing drivers.

“So, I like it that they’re outspoken.

“But yeah, we do need to give it a bit of time.

“A racing driver wants the quickest car possible, the car that has the most downforce, the most power, that gives him the biggest adrenaline rush. That’s always going to be the case.

“But none of that really matters if you get into a race situation and you can’t race. So these cars should be better for racing, and I think they’re going to love them once they go racing, and they can race, if they can race.”

These new cars will be put to the qualifying and grand prix test for the first time this weekend in Melbourne.

