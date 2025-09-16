As the week zooms by to bring us closer to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, check out all the F1 news headlines for Tuesday!

It’s only a few days until the F1 season resumes in Baku, but all eyes were on the F1 2026 calendar as the Sprint race schedule was finally confirmed on Tuesday.

Fernando Alonso: Adrian Newey not stressing about other teams

Fernando Alonso will race an Adrian Newey-penned F1 car for the first time in 2026, and the two-time F1 World Champion has started to get excited.

“He seems in control of everything at all the time, [and has] a self-confidence that I probably never saw before,” he said.

“He’s not stressed about any other team or any other philosophy or any other design. He believes that his will be the best.”

Read more: Fernando Alonso reveals what he ‘never saw before’ in F1 from Adrian Newey

The F1 Sprint calendar for 2026 has been revealed

The six Sprint races for the F1 2026 calendar have been confirmed after some delays, with Montreal, Zandvoort, and Singapore all set to host their maiden Sprint events.

“I want to thank the FIA, all the promoters, our partners, marshals, volunteers, and local sporting clubs for continuing to make the Sprint a big success,” said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

“We all look forward to giving our fans more incredible racing and excitement in the 2026 season.”

Read more: Three circuits given F1 Sprint debuts as 2026 venues revealed

Why the push for more F1 Sprint races?

With interest from FOM in increasing the number of F1 Sprint races for 2027, why is there a push to move away from the traditional weekend format?

As Mat Coch wrote, “For promoters, it creates a solid point of interest across all three days of track activity, helping it sell tickets.

“However, it’s also understood to come at a cost. Sources have suggested to PlanetF1.com that promoters are asked to stump up an additional $3 million for the right to host a Sprint.

“It’s therefore clear why FOM is keen on the prospect, as expanding the number of Sprint events – potentially by as much as double – brings with it a healthy helping of ‘new’ income.”

Read more: What’s behind F1’s push for more Sprint races?

Jacques Villeneuve tells Red Bull how to end second seat curse

Jacques Villeneuve has theorised that a driver slotting in at Red Bull beside Max Verstappen needs to find it within themselves to establish some authority on car setup and development direction.

When asked if drivers will have the ability to arrive next to Verstappen and make the car theirs, the 1997 World Champion replied: “Of course you can”.

But put to him that other drivers are not currently doing it, he added: “Well, that’s because they’re not good enough. It’s that simple.”

Read more: Jacques Villeneuve tells Red Bull how to end second seat curse

David Coulthard questions if Lewis Hamilton is past his peak

Lewis Hamilton’s difficult F1 2025 season at Ferrari has left Grand Prix winner David Coulthard scratching his head.

“I struggle to buy into the whole change your culture. It’s a race car, right, left, throttle, brake,” he said.

“Yes, there’s another way of terminology, but a power unit is a power unit. Downforce is downforce. When you break this sport down to its simplest forms, it’s about human and machine, and the very best at their peak are able to master that.

“So the question is, and I’m going to say it, is he past his peak?”

Read more: Coulthard doesn’t buy Lewis Hamilton excuse in ‘past his peak’ tease

Renault’s commitment to F1 is unwavering

There’s been plenty of speculation over the last two years about whether or not Groupe Renault could seek to sell the Alpine F1 team, especially after the realignment of the Viry-Chatillion facility following the closing of the F1 engine project.

But new Renault CEO Francoise Provost insists the French manufacturer is here to stay.

“My visit aims mainly to reaffirm we’re staying in Formula 1,” Provost said to French broadcaster Canal+.

“We’re staying in Formula 1 for a long time.”

Read more: New Renault boss doubles down on F1 stance amid Alpine changes