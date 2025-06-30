Key F1 2026 calendar landmark as extensive testing schedule confirmed

An extended 11-day testing schedule has been announced for the F1 2026 season, as significant regulation changes come into view.

While just three days of pre-season testing took place in 2025, that number is set to increase markedly next year, with all-new cars hitting the track for the first time.

Eleven days of F1 2026 testing confirmed

As reported by PlanetF1.com back in May, an initial five-day test is going to take place behind closed doors at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, from 26-30 January.

As a result, no feed will be broadcast from the first running of the new era of Formula 1 cars, with only team personnel involved in car running allowed access to the circuit.

Two further tests will take place in February and will be open, with two three-day tests around the Bahrain International Circuit available to give the drivers and teams as much time as possible to build up data on their all-new machines.

The F1 2026 season is a landmark moment for the sport as both the chassis and power unit regulations change at the same time, meaning the cars will be markedly different compared to their 2025 predecessors.

Their width and length will be shortened, tyres will be made slightly smaller, too, with the hope of creating a more ‘nimble’ Formula 1 car moving forward.

The new power units are set to place greater emphasis on sustainable power, with an approximate 50-50 split in power generation from the internal combustion engine and electrical elements, alongside a fully sustainable fuel due to come into use.

Audi will complete its full takeover of the Sauber team, bringing a new works constructor to Formula 1 next season, and the grid will be expanding to 22 cars with the arrival of Cadillac.

F1 2026 pre-season schedule

Test one: 26-30 January, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Test two: 11-13 February, Bahrain International Circuit

Test three: 18-20 February, Bahrain International Circuit

Azerbaijan GP to move dates in 2026

In the same announcement, Formula 1 and the FIA confirmed that the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be brought forward by a day in the 2026 season, meaning a Saturday race in Baku.

This one-day switch came at the request of race organisers in Azerbaijan, with the move made to accommodate a national day.

As a result, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place on Saturday 26th September 2026 instead.

