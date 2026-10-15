Thursday’s fast-paced F1 news wrap includes Haas confirming Ferrari junior Rafael Camara as Esteban Ocon’s replacement for the F1 2027 season.

With Williams revealing the first details of its 50th anniversary celebrations for 2027, here’s today’s roundup…

Rafael Camara to replace Esteban Ocon at Haas for F1 2027 season

Haas has announced that Ferrari junior Rafael Camara will replace Esteban Ocon for the F1 2027 season.

Camara, a 21-year-old Brazilian, is the current leader of the Formula 2 standings.

PlanetF1.com revealed on September 23 that Ocon would part ways with Haas at the end of 2026, with Camara emerging as the favourite to become Oliver Bearman’s new teammate.

Read more: Rafael Camara confirmed as Ocon’s replacement at Haas for F1 2027 season

Meet new Haas F1 signing Rafael Camara

Rafael Camara is the first rookie driver confirmed for the F1 2027 season after signing a multi-year contract with the Haas team.

The Brazilian, who is a member of Ferrari’s junior academy, currently leads the Formula 2 standings.

Get up to speed with the 21-year-old.

Read more: Who is Rafael Camara? Meet new Haas driver for F1 2027 season

Williams names F1 2027 car FW50 ahead of 50th anniversary celebrations

Williams has announced that its new car for the F1 2027 season will be named FW50 as the team prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

The Grove-based team will become the third team to reach 50 years in Formula 1 in 2026 after Ferrari and McLaren.

Williams previously fielded the FW40 to mark the team’s 40th anniversary in 2017.

Read more: Williams reveals first details of 50th anniversary celebrations for F1 2027 season



Analysis: Laurent Mekies extends Red Bull contract to 2031

Red Bull announced on Wednesday that team principal Laurent Mekies has extended his contract until the end of the 2031 season.

Mekies replaced Christian Horner as Red Bull team boss in July 2025, with his arrival coinciding with a turn in form for the Milton Keynes outfit.

Following a challenging start to 2026, Red Bull has won the last two races in Bahrain and Singapore with Max Verstappen.

Read more: Why Red Bull’s bold Laurent Mekies gamble is paying off

Fred Vasseur gets vote of confidence from former Ferrari engineer Jock Clear

Former Ferrari engineer Jock Clear believes the team is “in quite a good place right now” amid doubts over the future of team principal Fred Vasseur.

Multiple sources have indicated that Ferrari’s senior leadership is eyeing a succession plan that could see Vasseur eased out of his role as team boss at the end of this season.

Vasseur himself admitted at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix that his future is out of his hands, with Ferrari insisting that the Frenchman retains the team’s “full support.”

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Read more: Fred Vasseur vote of confidence as former Ferrari insider addresses Horner rumours