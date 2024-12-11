As we know in this sport, everyone is always looking ahead – so here is a glimpse at what we can expect the F1 2027 driver line-up to look like as it stands.

A huge regulation change is coming in 2026 and most of the grid is already covered for then, but as it stands only a couple of drivers have contracts for 2027 – so there is plenty to play for at this point.

F1 2027: Which drivers are already contracted for the 2027 season?

McLaren

Lando Norris (“extended multi-year contract beyond 2025”)

TBC

While there is no exact end date listed on Lando Norris’ contract, the wording of “extended multi-year contract beyond 2025” hints that it will be at least two seasons long after 2025, which would take the McLaren driver up to the 2027 season.

As for the other seat, Oscar Piastri’s current deal is up for renewal at the end of 2026.

Ferrari

TBC

TBC

Ferrari will see Lewis Hamilton’s multi-year deal potentially expire in 2026, and while Charles Leclerc had signed another lengthy contract extension himself previously, there was no end date listed, even if it is rumoured to end in 2029.

He signed for what he described as “several more seasons to come” in late 2023, but we’ll leave the cockpit he occupies as a TBC as well.

Red Bull

Max Verstappen (contract until end of 2028)

TBC

Max Verstappen signed a whopping seven-season contract extension with Red Bull after winning his first World Championship with the team in 2021, which was not only one of the longest deals in Formula 1 history but also widely reported to be one of its most lucrative.

He has given more than one hint about his future in Formula 1 not being a long one, saying he has other targets in endurance racing, so we shall see how his future plays out.

Mercedes

TBC

TBC

Mercedes currently have both seats uncontracted for the F1 2027 season, with George Russell and Kimi Antonelli up against each other in 2025.

Aston Martin

TBC

TBC

Fernando Alonso’s multi-year contract extension with Aston Martin is set to draw to a close in 2026, and whether or not the double World Champion will continue even further into his illustrious career remains to be seen.

Lance Stroll penned a deal for “2025 and beyond” in 2024, but it is not yet known if it covers the F1 2027 campaign.

More on Formula 1’s rules and regulations

👉 F1 qualifying format: What is the current system used in Formula 1?

👉 F1 jargon decoded: Breaking down what key Formula 1 words mean

Alpine

TBC

TBC

Alpine have yet to decide upon their 2027 line-up, with Pierre Gasly’s current deal set to expire in 2026 and Jack Doohan taking in his first campaign in 2025.

Haas

TBC

TBC

Haas have signed both Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman to multi-year deals with the team from 2025 onwards, but without confirmation as to whether or not they cover the F1 2027 season.

Racing Bulls

TBC

TBC

Red Bull’s sister team have yet to decide upon their F1 2027 line-up, and with junior drivers rising through the ranks all the time, we may have yet to see the next rising star on their radar.

Williams

Carlos Sainz* (contracted until 2026 “with options to extend”)

TBC

Williams brought in Carlos Sainz to much fanfare after it was announced he would be leaving Ferrari, with team principal James Vowles confirming later that, if his deal was fulfilled to its longest potential, it would be up to four years – taking him until 2028.

It is an initial two-year stint from 2025 “with options to extend” so we leave him here with an asterisk for now, meaning he has a contracted seat with Williams if certain conditions are met, while the seat alongside him goes up for grabs as Alex Albon’s current deal comes to a close in 2026.

Audi F1

TBC

TBC

The Audi F1 team already has their first line-up in place for 2026, when Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto oversee their transition from Sauber from 2025 onwards, but there is no indication yet as to what their F1 2027 line-up will be.

Cadillac

TBC

TBC

Cadillac will be joining the grid as the 11th Formula 1 team in 2026, and they will no doubt be receiving plenty of calls from drivers looking to join or rejoin the grid.

As for who will be driving for the General Motors-backed brand in 2027, we do not yet know, but we are looking forward to finding out.

Read next: F1 schedule: When is the next F1 race and where is it being held?