Charles Leclerc will be the cover star of the F1 22 video game, and the highly-anticipated game will be released on Friday 1st July.

The Ferrari driver has become an official EA Sports ambassador and will be front and centre of the Standard Edition of F1 22, with fellow young stars George Russell and Lando Norris appearing either side of him.

But the premium digital-only Champions Edition version of the game features additional content, including a time-limited Miami-inspired pack that will commemorate the first Miami Grand Prix, as well as gaining access to the game three days early.

The #F122Game covers have just been released, and the game will come out on Friday 1st July 🙌 #F1 pic.twitter.com/FLz5XhF04g — PlanetF1 (@Planet_F1) May 3, 2022

“F1 22 is celebrating the best young talent in F1, and we are excited to build a deeper relationship with Charles Leclerc. Established as part of the new era of Formula 1, we will work with Charles throughout the season to bring our players closer to the action,” said Lee Mather, F1 Senior Creative Director at Codemasters.

“We’re also proud to celebrate our former World Champions with the F1 22 Champions Edition. They continue to inspire the next generation of drivers, and it’s an honour to have them together on the cover of our digital-only version.”

The Champions Edition features a different cover, with the four active World Champions – Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel – featuring on the front of the game.

EA Sports and Codemasters recently confirmed the July 1 release date for the game, which will see players challenged to race a simulated version of the new generation of Formula 1 cars.

A statement from EA Sports said:“F1 22 welcomes in the new era of Formula 1 with revolutionary cars designed to promote more competition, and overhauled rules that reimagine the race weekend with three F1 Sprint races. F1 22 delivers fast-paced, authentic simulation racing for the core players with new Adaptive AI to help casual fans of the sport compete more quickly.

“The new F1 Life hub lets players show off their collection of customisation items and supercars, earned through gameplay, Podium Pass, and the in-game brand store. Returning features such as the 10-year Career, complete with a two-player option, My Team, and Multiplayer mean there has never been a better time to challenge for a place on the podium.”

The game will be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the EA App, Origin, Steam, and Epic Store.