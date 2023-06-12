Alonso level with Hamilton? Norris better than Russell? F1 23 ratings revealed

Fernando Alonso has been ranked as good as Lewis Hamilton by the creators of F1 23 as the ratings for all 20 drivers are revealed.

Ahead of its release later this week, EA have unveiled the ratings for the 20 current F1 drivers in the F1 23 video game.

There is no surprise to see reigning World Champion Max Verstappen top the list with his rating of 94 but there is a bit of a shock behind him with Alonso ranked as good as seven-time World Champion Hamilton on 92.

Further down the list Lando Norris has pipped George Russell with a rating of 89 to Russell’s 88 despite never having won a Formula 1 race while Norris’ former McLaren team-mate Carlos Sainz is also on 88.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc is fourth in the list on 89 alongside Norris and Sergio Perez while all three rookies make up the final three spots with Nyck de Vries and Logan Sargeant ranked the worst amongst them.

The ratings take into account four different aspects which will then translate into an overall ranking. The first category is experience so it is no surprise to see Alonso top the chart with 99.

Next is Hamilton with 97 while Perez is the only other driver in the 90s on 91. Sargeant is ranked the worst in this regard with 48.

Next is racecraft which EA defines as “the driver’s ability to work their way through the pack and finish in a higher position than where they started” and it is Verstappen who tops this rating with 97.

Next is Hamilton followed by a group of drivers including Alonso and his team-mate Lance Stroll.

Awareness is given to the drivers who spent the least amount of time in the stewards room and that category is won by none other than Valtteri Bottas.

The stewards must not have got to see much of the moustached Alfa man as he has a rank of 97 ahead of his former Mercedes colleague Hamilton on 94. No other driver cracked the 90 barrier.

F1 23 overall rankings in full:

Max Verstappen – 94

Lewis Hamilton – 92

Fernando Alonso – 92

Charles Leclerc – 89

Sergio Perez – 89

Lando Norris – 89

Carlos Sainz – 88

George Russell – 88

Valtteri Bottas – 87

Esteban Ocon – 86

Pierre Gasly – 85

Lance Stroll – 84

Alexander Albon – 83

Yuki Tsunoda – 83

Kevin Magnussen – 81

Nico Hulkenberg – 80

Zhou Guanyu – 78

Oscar Piastri – 74

Logan Sargeant – 71

Nyck de Vries – 71