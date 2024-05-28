EA Sports have announced the driver ratings for the new F1 24 game, which has now been launched in its ‘Champions Edition’ format.

The game will be available worldwide on May 31 across PlayStation, Xbox Series and PC, via EA App, Epic Games Store, and Steam – but the drivers’ ratings are often a talking point.

F1 24 driver ratings released as Max Verstappen top again

Perhaps unsurprisingly given his 19 victories in 22 races last season and flying start to this one, with EA saying the overall ratings take into account the start to the 2024 season, up to the Chinese Grand Prix, Max Verstappen leads the way on the overall ratings – with 96.

The dynamic system means drivers’ scores are updated every few races to reflect their current form, and takes into account their experience, racecraft, awareness and pace – with extra weighting being given to pace to create their overall score.

Fernando Alonso is second overall on 92, three points clear of a bunched-up chasing pack of Lewis Hamilton, who drops from last year’s starting rating of 92, Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, who all sit on 89 as of the release of F1 24.

Formula 1 put out a video on their YouTube channel in which some of the drivers guess their rating from the game, giving each other scores for each section before revealing their overall scores – with plenty of doodling being done on their team-mates’ faces in between.

At Williams, Alex Albon said to Logan Sargeant “they’ve done you dirty here” upon the reveal of his overall score of 70, the lowest on the grid as it stands – with time to change it for him as driver form plays into EA’s calculations.

The biggest riser on the grid is Oscar Piastri, who started F1 23 at a rating of 74, and he goes up to 84 for the start of this year’s game. Meanwhile, Lance Stroll is another to drop overall points, having started last year’s game at 84 and goes into this one at 80, with Valtteri Bottas having a drop of six points from this time last year, down to 81 from 87.

The nature of the game being updated means the ratings will be in flux as the year progresses, however, so the drivers have time to improve their scores if their fortunes get better on track.

F1 24 driver ratings in full

Max Verstappen – 96

Fernando Alonso – 92

Lewis Hamilton – 89

Charles Leclerc – 89

Lando Norris – 89

Carlos Sainz – 89

Sergio Perez – 87

George Russell – 87

Alex Albon – 85

Pierre Gasly – 84

Oscar Piastri – 84

Esteban Ocon – 83

Nico Hulkenberg – 82

Daniel Ricciardo – 82

Valtteri Bottas – 81

Yuki Tsunoda – 81

Kevin Magnussen – 80

Lance Stroll – 80

Zhou Guanyu – 80

Logan Sargeant – 70

