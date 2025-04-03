F1 25: Release date, pre order bonus, price and how to get exclusive Lewis Hamilton pack

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Pre orders have opened for the official F1 25 game on PS5, Xbox and PC.

Fans of the racing game franchise will be able to pre order from Amazon and fans can play the game early when they order today.

The game officially launches on 30 May but gamers can play from 27 May with a pre order and there are a number of perks for those who opt to order the game early.

Fans who order the ‘Iconic’ version of the game will also get a Lewis Hamilton 44 pack to celebrate the driver’s first ever season with Ferrari.

The pack includes customisable options and a limited time Lewis Hamilton world event for F1 25.

The F1 25 Iconic Edition features the seven-time World Champion on the cover in his new Ferrari teamwear.

The F1 25 Standard Edition features cover drivers Oscar Piastri, Carlos Sainz and Oliver Bearman includes an F1 75 Celebration Pack, F1 World “Starter Pack” and 5,000 PitCoin. It is available for PS5 and Xbox.

The new F1 25 game comes with a revamped My Team mode that adds extra options to build your own team before getting behind the wheel of one of the cars on the track.

The game also includes updated graphics with better-looking tracks and backgrounds, as well as a new chapter in the story mode ‘Breaking Point’.

“F1 25 delivers more ways for players to experience Formula 1 and race their way, from the drama of Braking Point to making headlines in the pursuit of World Championship glory,” said Lee Mather, Senior Creative Director at Codemasters.

“This year, there are new opportunities for players to connect, collaborate, and compete than ever before. We look forward to sharing more in the coming weeks.”

Pre orders for the game are cheapest on Amazon. You can pre order it for PC. Pre orders for PS5and Xbox. versions are also available.

Read next: Red Bull set to cash in on Yuki Tsunoda decision at Japan GP