Formula 1 has broken with tradition and will be holding a launch night featuring all 10 teams live from the O2 in London.

To celebrate 75 years of the sport, each team will be present at the London venue to launch the season and here are all the details you need to know.

When is the F1 75 car launch and what time does it start?

The F1 75 event is on Tuesday, February 18 2025 and starts at 8PM GMT.

The show is scheduled to be two hours long with all 20 drivers and 10 team principals present.

The event will largely reveal just the liveries with teams also expected to have their own launch date, similar to years gone bye. Ferrari were the first to announce their separate event with Lewis Hamilton’s first car taking to the Firiona track on February 19, a day after the event in London.

Where will the F1 75 car launch take place?

The event will take place at London’s O2 Arena in Greenwich, in the south east of the capital city. The venue was first opened to mark the start of the new millennium but has since become one of London’s main concert venues.

The arena has a capacity of 20,000 but that may be reduced given F1’s own staging preferences.

Tickets have now sold out but fans were charged £50, £75 or £100 plus booking fees to attend the event.

Who will be at the F1 75 car launch?

All 20 drivers and 10 team principals will be at the event and F1 say some “special guests” will be there too but have yet to reveal who they are.

How can I watch the F1 75 event? Will it be on TV or live streamed?

If you failed to get a ticket or didn’t fancy attending, F1 say the event will be live streamed but have yet to release details. The most realistic scenario would be streaming via their official YouTube channel while Sky Sports may also broadcast it.

Will F1 fans get to see the new F1 2025 cars for the first time?

Yes and no. F1 says all 10 teams will be there but you will largely see show cars with a new livery slapped onto it.

Teams look set to have their own launch date which will give us a better glimpse of their car for the year ahead but even then it is not until pre-season testing when we get a first proper look at the 2025 challengers.

When is F1 2025 pre-season testing?

The Bahrain International Circuit will once again be the venue for pre-season testing with drivers taking to the track on February 26, 27 and 28.

Teams are allowed to run one car on each of the three days of testing and typically split the time equally between their drivers.

As part of F1’s push for sustainability, a significant percentage of freight will remain in Sakhir for F1’s return ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix from April 11-13.

Remind me, when and where is the first F1 2025 race of the season?

Australia has returned as the season opener with drivers heading Down Under for March 14-16.

It is then China followed by Japan before the action returns to Bahrain in April.

