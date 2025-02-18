Formula 1 has taken over London’s O2 Arena to host a group launch for all 10 teams to mark the sport’s 75th anniversary.

‘F1 75 Live at The O2’ begins at 5:30 GMT and you can follow all the action with PlanetF1.com, including interviews and photographs taken from our journalists on the ground.

It’s time for ‘F1 75 Live at The O2’

Hosted by Jack Whitehall, a London-born comedian and actor, the event brings all 10 teams together to showcase their F1 2025 colours and drivers.

It will include interviews with the drivers and key team personnel as well as performances from Take That, Kane Brown and rapper mgk, formerly known as Machine Gun Kelly.

Composer Bryan Tyler, who produced the F1 theme, will also provide the musical backdrop.

PlanetF1.com’s Jamie Woodhouse will keep you up to date with all the action.

