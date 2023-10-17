F1 Academy 2024 calendar announced with three new tracks joining line-up

F1 Academy has announced the venues and dates for its second season with the competition beginning in Saudi Arabia.

In contrast to the inaugural season this year, 2024 will see F1 Academy become part of the F1 weekend with all seven races coinciding with the F1 schedule.

The first race is at the Jeddah street circuit in Saudi Arabia in early March before a break of two months until the Miami Grand Prix.

The European schedule is made up of just two races at Barcelona and Zandvoort before trips to Asia with Singapore, Qatar and the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

An additional change will see each Formula 1 team provide a driver and a livery to one of the cars, bringing F1 Academy closer to F1 itself.

The current season is preparing for its final race this weekend in Austin with Prema Racing’s Marta García leading the standings.

F1 Academy’s managing director Susie Wolff said: “I am delighted to announce our seven-round season for 2024. This calendar cements our ambition to become a truly global series, expanding our reach and improving visibility for our mission.

“We want to inspire young girls and women across the globe and show them that there’s a place for them in our sport, and racing alongside F1 will help us achieve this.

“I want to thank all seven promoters for supporting us in our mission and embarking on this journey with us in 2024.”

F1 president Stefano Domenicali said: “It is fantastic to welcome F1 Academy onto seven rounds of the F1 calendar next year.

“This global platform, combined with the support of all ten F1 teams, will take the series to the next level, providing not only the opportunity for the drivers to develop their skills on F1 tracks, but to inspire young girls around the world to pursue a future in motorsport.

“I want to thank our promoters, our F1 teams, and the wider motorsport community for their support of F1 Academy as we move towards our exciting second season.”

