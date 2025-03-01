F1 Academy champion Abbi Pulling has announced that she has split with the Alpine Formula 1 team ahead of the F1 2025 season.

Pulling stormed to the title in F1’s all-female feeder category in 2024, winning nine of a possible 14 races to lift the championship.

Abbi Pulling cuts ties with Alpine on eve of F1 2025 season

The 21-year-old finished a massive 121 points ahead of runner up Doriane Pin having finished on the podium at every round.

Pulling’s reward for scooping the F1 Academy title is a fully funded drive in the GB3 series with Rodin Motorsport in 2025 as she continues her climb up the racing ranks.

In a statement on Saturday, Pulling confirmed that he is to become an ambassador of Rodin Cars as part of her step up.

F1 contracts: Made to be broken?

👉 F1 2025 driver salaries revealed: Who are the highest-paid drivers on the grid?

👉 F1 driver contracts: What is the contract status of every driver on the F1 2025 grid?

And she is to cut ties with the Alpine F1 team having originally linked up with the Enstone-based outfit in 2022.

Pulling said: “I’m really excited to extend my relationship with Rodin Cars and become an ambassador for the brand.

“We have already had some brilliant success together in British F4 and F1 Academy and I can’t wait for what’s to come in this next chapter as I take on GB3 with the team.”

“After our championship-winning season in F1 Academy and after lengthy discussions I have decided not to renew with the BWT Alpine Formula One Team.

“A huge thank you to everyone at the team, from those at the factory to the incredible partners and sponsors, for all their support along the way.

“I’ve met some amazing people and made memories that will stay with me forever.”

In response, Alpine said on social media: “We’re so proud of all that you have achieved during your time with us.

“It has been amazing to see you grow and develop and we wish you the best of luck for the future and will continue to closely follow your progress.”

Pulling’s Alpine exit comes after PlanetF1.com revealed last month that Bianca Bustamante, the prominent female racer, has cut ties with McLaren ahead of the new season.

Bustamante, who joined McLaren in 2023, leaves after a disappointing F1 Academy season in 2024, in which she recorded a single podium finish.

The 20-year-old will also make the move to GB3 in 2025 after signing a deal with Elite Motorsport.

In a statement provided to PlanetF1.com, McLaren said: “Bianca was McLaren’s F1 Academy driver and Driver Development programme member for 2024.

“Having completed her two years in the series, we wish her the best of luck for the future and thank her for her contribution to the team.”

Read next: Williams driver the target of light-hearted Max Verstappen gesture as FIA stance revealed – report