The first race of the F1 2025 season is in the books and it was Lando Norris who picked up the opening win of the campaign.

From Norris’ triumph to rookies spinning out and all the treacherous weather in between, there was plenty to talk about following the Austrian Grand Prix.

F1 AMA: Ask us your questions after the Australian Grand Prix

With race one done, we are opening the floor to your questions as we look back on the Australian Grand Prix.

Sam Cooper will be here at 1PM UK time but you can get asking using the comments below and Sam will answer later.