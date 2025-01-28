New Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli has announced that he has passed his driving test ahead of his debut season in F1 2025.

Antonelli is gearing up for his first season in F1, having been signed as Lewis Hamilton’s successor following the seven-time World Champion’s shock switch to Ferrari.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli passes driving test

The Italian, who has been described as the most exciting talent to arrive in F1 since reigning four-time World Champion Max Verstappen made his debut in 2015, will partner George Russell.

Having turned 18 last August, Antonelli will be one of the youngest drivers to have ever competed in F1 when he makes his first start at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 16.

And the Bologna-born star has reached a milestone ahead of his debut, announcing on social media that he has passed his driving test.

Taking to social media platform Instagram, Antonelli posted an image of himself giving a thumbs up from the driver’s seat of the car used for his test.

Alongside two laughter emojis, the photograph was accompanied by the caption: “Mission completed.”

Reports from Italy have claimed that Antonelli’s driving test was carried out in San Marino, close to the Imola circuit, where he lives.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli: The face of Mercedes’ future?

Antonelli is believed to have made just one mistake during his theory test, with the teenager then taking to the wheel of a Volkswagen Golf for his practical assessment.

It is thought that Antonelli prepared for his practical test, and the challenges of using a manual gearbox, by driving a nine-seater Fiat Scudo van owned by his father Marco.

Antonelli Sr, who runs a team in the International GT Open championship for sportscars, reportedly made his son drive around the streets of Bologna in the van to gain crucial experience with a manual gearbox.

Verstappen famously had to wait until close to the end of his maiden F1 season in 2015 to pass his test, securing his driver’s licence days after his 14th F1 start at the 2015 Japanese Grand Prix.

The Dutchman remains the youngest-ever driver in the sport’s history, making his debut aged 17 years, five months and 15 days at the 2015 season opener in Australia.

Verstappen revealed last year that he came close to failing his driving test after not giving way to pedestrians at a crossing, resulting in a row with his examiner.

He told the Times: “The examiner told me to go right and I went left. Then I didn’t give way.

“He was not very happy. I argued with him because I thought they were not actually at the crossing.

“So I was like: ‘But they’re not there yet, so why should I stop?’

“I did [pass], yeah. Luckily. It would be quite embarrassing if I hadn’t. I think he was nice to me.”

