Fresh twist in Andretti saga as F1 attempt huge GM breakaway – report

A report has claimed that, via multiple sources, Formula 1 has attempted to convince General Motors to ditch Andretti in continued resistance to the Andretti-Cadillac bid.

One of the major off-track talking points which continues to rumble on in Formula 1 is the attempts from the Andretti family to join the grid.

They have the backing of General Motors brand Cadillac and Formula 1’s governing body the FIA in this mission, yet Formula 1 seemingly remains cold on the idea of Andretti-Cadillac becoming an eleventh team in the series.

F1 reportedly attempts to trigger Andretti-GM split

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has consistently stated his confusion over F1 repelling an OEM [original equipment manufacturer] like General Motors, especially at a time when Formula 1 is enjoying a popularity surge in the United States, with one of their most iconic racing brands Andretti then only adding further firepower.

However, Red Bull principal Christian Horner recently put on record his desire for GM to enter Formula 1 armed with their own power unit, and has this potentially given a major clue on how the wheels are turning behind the scenes? If so, it could be bad news for Andretti.

As per AP, three sources with ‘direct knowledge of the conversations’ confirmed that F1 has asked GM to split away from Andretti, as the American racing powerhouse continues to be met with obstacles in their quest to join the grid.

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 team principals: How long has each team boss been in charge?

Explained: The 2026 engine regulations set to seriously shake up Formula 1

Ahead of the United States Grand Prix, it was put to four team bosses, Toto Wolff [Mercedes], Zak Brown [McLaren], Guenther Steiner [Haas] and Mike Krack [Aston Martin] that Michael Andretti feels this opposition is now “personal”, and so they were asked if they do hold a grudge against him.

Wolff has been one of the most vocal team bosses against the Andretti bid, AP revealing that Michael’s father and 1978 F1 World Champion Mario Andretti spent an hour talking to Wolff at Mercedes hospitality in Miami earlier in F1 2023, though Wolff shut down any suggestion that a “grudge” exists.

“I don’t know him,” Wolff replied. “I think that his father [1978 F1 World Champion Mario Andretti] has a fantastic track record, he’s one of the great names of the sport.

“I think Andretti as a racing team has been doing well in the in the United States and they’ve won the Formula E Championship.

“But there’s no grudge. If you haven’t really met anyone, you can’t have a personal grudge.”

Brown pointed out that he is “good buddies with Michael” and therefore certainly does not hold any grudge.

Krack said he “can only say good things” about Andretti, having previously worked with his Formula E team as part of their BMW alliance, where Krack served as their motorsport chief.

The finances surrounding Andretti-Cadillac plays a key role in the trepidation from the existing F1 teams, who believe they stand to lose revenue with an extra slice of the pie to be cut, while Andretti stresses that they would be adding to the prize pot and not simply taking away.

And FIA president Ben Sulayem believes that existing opposition all boils down to money.

“It’s about the money. It’s only about the money,” he told AP.

“That’s what’s personal. They don’t want to share the money.”

AP add that Formula One Management and commercial rights holder Liberty Media, plus F1 president Stefano Domenicali have ‘pretty much ghosted’ Andretti since they gained FIA approval.

Read next: Two surprise driver names rumoured to be on Audi F1 radar