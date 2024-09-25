F1 ‘autumn break’ explained: What next for the teams in the long gap before Austin?

F1 has taken the step in the record-breaking 2024 season to include a four-week gap between the Singapore and United States Grands Prix, to offer some respite before a demanding end to the year.

Two triple-headers will cap off the F1 2024 calendar, but 18 races in, a new ‘autumn break’ is in place this year, and while it is the same length as the summer break in August, there is one key difference.

F1 ‘autumn break’ explained: The one big difference from F1’s summer break

While teams and drivers may take the opportunity to be with their loved ones over the coming weeks, what differs this gap from the summer break is that in August, Formula 1 forces the teams to shut their factory down for two weeks, meaning no car development, no performance gains – nothing that can improve their chances in the current year.

In this gap, however, that is not the case, which Red Bull team principal Christian Horner explained could lead to something of an arms race for those involved in key fights up and down the field in the coming weeks.

While everybody’s main focus is already likely to have switched to the teams’ 2025 car development, with both current title fights still up for grabs, resources may still be put into the F1 2024 season too.

“I think there’s a vein of development, and I think we’ve understood some of the issues with the car, I think we’re starting to address them,” Horner told reporters at Marina Bay.

“We were better in Baku. We were better here [Singapore]. So, yeah, there’ll be a lot of late nights in Milton Keynes.

“With the benefit of there being no factory shutdown over the next three-week period, it’s going to be a busy period of activity.

“I think everybody’s massively motivated in the team, and we’re still fighting, obviously, for both championships.

“We took a hit again in the Constructors’ today [Sunday], but still a lot of races to go and some circuits that we performed very well at in the past.”

What comes next when the F1 teams return to action?

In the final six races, there are two demanding triple-headers to come for the teams, with everything on the line for everyone.

The ‘flyaway’ races of the Americas are to come, with the United States, Mexico City and Sao Paulo Grands Prix to come in one go, before another three-week interlude, then Las Vegas will be followed by a long-haul flight to Qatar the following week, before the season ends in Abu Dhabi.

When is each remaining race on the F1 2024 calendar?

Round 19: United States Grand Prix, Austin, October 18-20*

Round 20: Mexico City Grand Prix, Mexico City, October 25-27

Round 21: Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Interlagos, November 1-3*

Round 22: Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas, November 21-23

Round 23: Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail, November 29 – December 1*

Round 24: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina, December 6-8

[* – Denotes F1 Sprint weekend]

