Untelevised team radio footage from the Bahrain Grand Prix has uncovered the moment Alex Albon accused Oliver Bearman of wanting “to kill me.”

Haas rookie Bearman continued his impressive start to the F1 2025 season by claiming the final point for 10th place in Bahrain.

It marked the Ferrari junior’s third consecutive points finish, adding to his eighth place in China and another P10 in Japan.

Bearman had to fight to claim a point in Bahrain with Mercedes driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli and Albon both finishing within 1.8 seconds of the Haas in 11th and 12th respectively.

And Bearman’s aggression in defence was met with an angry reaction from Albon, who suffered his first scoreless race of F1 2025 in Bahrain.

At one stage, Albon is seen closing in on Bearman on the main straight, moving right to line up a move into Turn 1.

Albon’s move is spotted by Bearman, who moves over to cover the inside line and forcing the Williams to retake the outside line in the the right hander.

“The way he defends, Bearman, is too much,” Albon is heard saying.

His race engineer, James Urwin, replies: “Yeah, copy.”

Albon then gets a run on Bearman on the exit of the first series of corners to pull briefly alongside the Haas on the straight leading up to Turn 4.

However, Bearman this time eases Albon to the left with the Williams driver forced to put two wheels off the track.

Albon says: “Yeah, then he ran me off again exit of 3. Very dangerous.”

A clip from Lap 39 then shows Albon closing in on Bearman with the help of DRS on the approach to Turn 4, with Bearman also using DRS from the car ahead.

Albon pulls to the right to try a move down the inside of Turn 4 before Bearman jinks across as they reach the braking zone.

Bearman’s late move promoted a furious response from Albon, who calls for his engineer to refer Bearman’s aggressive defence to the FIA race director.

“I think this guy wants to kill me,” Albon says. “He’s so dangerous! James, you’ve got to do something, mate.”

Urwin responds: “It’s been dealt with right now.”

A later clip shows Albon, who has fallen behind Antonelli in the race for the final point at this stage, complaining once again about Bearman’s defensive tactics.

He said: “Bearman is still moving on the brakes.”

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com after the chequered flag, Bearman described the closing laps as “a proper race” as he fought to hang on for the final point.

And he revealed that it was reminiscent of his time in the junior categories, with Bearman driving at qualifying pace in Sector 3 as he sought to keep Antonelli behind.

He said: “It was a proper race out there.

“Those last 10, 15 laps were reminding me of karting or F2 or F3 – just flat out, giving everything and seeing where we end up.

“I was so happy to take home a points finish from today.”

