Here’s our full event centre for the 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix weekend including event schedule, live session times, preview, key storylines, weather information and more ahead of what promises to be a crucial early-summer test.

Kimi Antonelli arrives in Barcelona in dominant form, having won the last five races on the bounce, carrying serious championship momentum into a circuit that, on paper, should suit his Mercedes.

Barcelona Grand Prix live: Quick access

Event preview

Full event schedule & results

Barcelona Grand Prix live timing

Barcelona Grand Prix live updates

– Practice 1

– Practice 2

– Practice 3

– Qualifying

– Race

Weather forecast

Predictions

Key storylines

Barcelona Grand Prix preview: What to expect

Kimi Antonelli has stamped his authority on the 2026 championship with five wins in a row, moving the title race almost out of contention already.

Lewis Hamilton was his nearest challenger in Monaco as a rejuvenated Ferrari proved fast all weekend, but there are questions as to whether the high-drag SF-26 can maintain that pace in Spain.

A difficult weekend in Monaco, following an even tougher event in Canada, has left George Russell reeling as he’s slipped to third in the drivers’ championship; he’ll be looking to bounce back.

So too will McLaren, which was off the pace in Monte Carlo as it struggled for low-speed pace. With Barcelona playing more to the strengths of the MCL40, could Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri content once more?

What time is the 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix? Full schedule and session times

The 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix weekend takes place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya as Formula 1 returns to Spain for a traditional race format featuring three practice sessions, qualifying, and the race.

Below is the full session schedule for the Barcelona GP 2026, including local and UK times.

Friday, 12 June – Practice sessions

Practice 1: 13:30 (12:30 UK)

Practice 2: 17:00 (16:00 UK)

Saturday, 13 June – Final practice and qualifying

Practice 3: 12:30 (11:30 UK)

Qualifying: 16:00 (15:00 UK)

Sunday, 14 June – Race day

Race: 15:00 (14:00 UK)

Barcelona GP weather forecast

Conditions in Barcelona are expected to be warm and sunny throughout the weekend, with temperatures rising as the event progresses.

The mercury is forecast to approach 30°C on Sunday for race day.

Key storylines

Can Antonelli’s winning streak continue in Barcelona

Five wins in a row, Kimi Antonelli is dominating F1 2026 having seen off challenges from Lando Norris, George Russell, and Lewis Hamilton in recent races, but there is a target on his back.

Ferrari brake concerns after Charles Leclerc’s Monaco crash

A late crash for Charles Leclerc was put down to the brakes on his Ferrari, an especially disappointing outcome as the Scuderia displayed improved pace on the streets of Monte Carlo.

McLaren looking to bounce back after disappointing Monaco performance

Reliability concerns for Lando Norris and a general lack of pace left McLaren made for a bleak weekend in Monaco, but the Catalunya circuit looks on paper to suit the MCL40 far better.

Red Bull’s pace remains a mystery despite Isack Hadjar podium

Max Verstappen’s opening lap retirement in Monaco meant we never saw his true pace; that Isack Hadjar found his way onto the podium proved there was good potential in the RB22; the question is whether it will translate in Barcelona.

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