A hectic Saturday at Interlagos has come to a premature end after Brazilian GP qualifying has had to be postponed due to rain.

Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali addressed broadcast media after the announcement of the postponement to share an update about the qualifying session and F1’s plans for Sunday.

F1 boss addresses Brazilian GP qualifying delay

Almost immediately after Saturday morning’s sprint race came to a conclusion, storm clouds rolled in and began pelting the Interlagos circuit with rain.

Qualifying for the main grand prix event was clearly under threat as water pooled on the track and conditions failed to improve. The session was delayed in 15 minute increments as the race director surveyed conditions.

Finally, after two hours, the session was ultimately postponed as the conditions failed to improve and the sun began to set.

In an official statement, the FIA said: “The Qualifying for the São Paulo Grand Prix is postponed.

“The decision was taken due to the lack of visibility caused by the level of rain we have experienced in the past few hours. There is a lot of standing water on parts of the circuit which renders conditions unsafe.

“As much as we would all like to see competition on track, the safety of drivers, team members, volunteers, officials and spectators is our main priority.

“A decision on a start time for Qualifying tomorrow morning will be taken as soon as possible.”

More takeaways from the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend;

👉 McLaren at centre of Red Bull tyre trick accusation amid FIA investigation – report

👉 Explained: Why Max Verstappen can beat McLaren in Brazil despite grid penalty

Stefano Domenicali, the current CEO of Formula 1, also spoke to broadcast media as the decision to postpone qualifying to Saturday came through.

“First of all, let me once again reiterate the fact that these fans are incredible,” Domenicali said on the broadcast.

“We cannot control the weather, as you know, and it’s a pity — but the conditions are not safe to drive, as simple as that. And there is a problem also of light that very soon will hit the track. Unfortunately that’s the situation we have to manage.”

When asked if the plan was to run qualifying in the morning, Domenicali confirmed that statement.

“Yes, that’s the plan now,” he said.

However, he also added, “The FIA is doing the final check on what could be the right timing to organize the quali and to follow up the plan to complete the day.

“Because as you know, it’s a great event, and we need to make sure that we can maximize everything in all the conditions that can be acceptable.”

He also took a moment to acknowledge the “unbelievable” fans that remained at the track even as the skies opened up.

“They are unique,” Domenicali added, “and unfortunately, as I said, we just need to thank them, but they will understand that racing in this condition is impossible.”

Read next: Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying postponed as wet weather pummels Interlagos