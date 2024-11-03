F1 boss issues Brazilian Grand Prix statement after exceptionally rare call made

Formula 1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali thanked the fans in attendance at Interlagos for their “patience and dedication”, after qualifying action was postponed.

Saturday’s qualifying was delayed until 7.30am local time on Sunday, with the action lasting close to two hours with five red flags prior to a mammoth Grand Prix later in the day.

F1 CEO thanks fans and staff following Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying postponement

Domenicali added that the initial postponement for qualifying was the “right thing to do”, given the FIA’s previous reasoning that qualifying did not take place on safety grounds, after significant rainfall in Sao Paulo.

While there was a long day of action on Sunday, it is not unprecedented in Formula 1 for qualifying to be held on Sunday – though it is extremely rare for qualifying to be delayed in such a way due to the weather.

The race that followed, however, became an instant classic – with Max Verstappen rising from 17th on the grid to take a potentially pivotal victory on his way to what he hopes will be a fourth World Championship.

There was action throughout the field on Sunday as the weather played its part at Interlagos, but with the time of the race brought forward by 90 minutes, Domenicali added that the hope was to “maximise the opportunity” for the full Grand Prix to take place – which managed to happen.

“I want to thank all our fans and everyone working across the sport for their patience and dedication this weekend,” Domenicali said in a statement.

“I believe it was the right thing to do to move qualifying and the race to earlier on Sunday to maximise the opportunity for racing to take place because of the potential forecast later in the day.

“It is a tribute to our fans in Brazil that over 290,000 joined us for this incredible weekend of racing and we had an unforgettable race.

“A big thanks to all the fans, FIA, promoter, drivers, teams, media, broadcasters, and marshals that made the weekend a great success under challenging circumstances.”

