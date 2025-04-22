F1 boss Stefano Domenicali has joined Alpine reserve driver Franco Colapinto and former Red Bull star Sergio Perez in issuing a tribute to Pope Francis, who has died aged 88.

It was announced on Easter Monday that Pope Francis – born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina – has died following a period of ill health.

His death marks the end of Francis’s stint of more than 12 years as Pope, having been elected to the role following the resignation of his predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI, in March 2013.

It was confirmed on Monday that Pope Francis’s funeral will be held on Saturday before the process of choosing his successor commences.

Domenicali was the team principal of Ferrari at the time of Francis’s rise to the head of the Catholic Church in early 2013, leaving the team the following year before returning to the sport as the president and CEO of Formula 1 in 2021.

And the Italian has issued a short statement in tribute to Pope Francis, commenting: “I carry in my heart the touching memory of a gaze that transmitted peace; you could see from far away his extraordinary humanity and his spiritual strength.

“Pope Francis was an authentic example of dialogue, kindness and mercy.

“He leaves behind a profound legacy that will remain with us all forever.

“We will miss his smile, so true and deep.”

Domenicali’s comments come after Colapinto and Perez issued tributes to Pope Francis via social media.

Colapinto, who made nine appearances for the Williams team last year before joining Alpine in a reserve role ahead of the F1 2025 season, said: “A leader who inspired us to be better people.

“With his humility and his way of being, he reminded us that we all have God close to us.

“Thank you for helping us to find strength and inspiration.”

Perez, the most successful Mexican driver in F1 history with six victories to his name, added: “May your message of peace and love last forever.

“Rest in peace, Holy Father.”

Pope Francis has become the first pope to die in office since the departure of Pope John Paul II in April 2005.

On that occasion, the Ferrari team paid tribute to the late Pope by running a black nose cone at the following race in Bahrain.

It is unclear if the Scuderia have plans to pay a similar tribute to Pope Francis at the next round of the F1 2025 season in Miami, due to take place on May 4.

