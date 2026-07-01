Here’s our full event centre for the 2026 British Grand Prix weekend including event schedule, live session times, preview, key storylines, weather information and more ahead of what promises to be a crucial early-summer test.

Victory for George Russell at the Austrian Grand Prix has reignited the championship battle, with Kimi Antonelli’s lead cut to 40 points at a time Mercedes has come under pressure from both Ferrari and Red Bull in recent races.

British Grand Prix live: Quick access

Event preview

Full event schedule & results

British Grand Prix live timing

British Grand Prix live updates

– Practice 1

– Practice 2

– Practice 3

– Qualifying

– Race

Weather forecast

Predictions

Key storylines

Conclusions

Driver Ratings

Winners & Losers

British Grand Prix preview: What to expect

Though Kimi Antonelli continues to lead the drivers’ championship, George Russell has made strong inroads into that advantage in recent races.

In Austria, the Mercedes duo came under intense pressure from a revitalised Red Bull, suggesting Max Verstappen could still prove a disruptor to their title hopes.

So too could Ferrari, with Lewis Hamilton now a race winner and the team riding the crest of a confidence high. Things didn’t work out in Austria for the Scuderia, but the car has shown it has the raw pace to race at the front – provided it can keep its tyres alive.

The British Grand Prix is therefore an important one both in terms of the immediate championship tussle between Antonelli and Russell, but also for the longer implications as Red Bull and Ferrari look to cement their places as genuine challengers in the second half of the season.

What time is the 2026 British Grand Prix? Full schedule and session times

The 2026 British Grand Prix weekend takes place at the Silverstone as Formula 1 heads to Britain for a Sprint weekend, with a single practice feeding into Sprint Qualifying on Friday, before the Sprint and Qualifying proper on Saturday and the British Grand Prix on Sunday.

Below is the full session schedule for the British GP 2026, in local UK times.

Friday, 3 July – Practice sessions

Practice: 12:30 UK

Sprint Qualifying: 16:30 UK

Saturday, 4 July – Sprint and Qualifying

Sprint: 12:00

Qualifying: 16:00

Sunday, 5 July – Race day

Race: 15:00

British GP weather forecast

The worst of the European heatwave looks to have passed with temperatures warm but comfortable, with some cloud cover across the weekend in Silverstone, and tops in the mid-20s.

Key storylines

George Russell never forgot how to drive, and Austria will have come as a shot in the arm. Can he carry on that momentum and continue to close the gap on Antonelli, or will the young Italian fight back?

Speaking of fight backs, how will McLaren fare on a circuit that seems to play more to the strengths of the papaya machine – this weekend decked out in white and green? It’s been a rough run of results lately, not helped by circuits that have highlighted the MCL60’s weaknesses.

Meanwhile, Red Bull looked to have made serious progress in Austria and there was a notable bounce in the team’s step after Verstappen recorded second place. Is that genuine or was it a flash in the pan? This weekend’s event will give us a good indication of where the Milton Keynes squad really is following its Austrian upgrades.

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