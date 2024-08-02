Longtime F1 Canadian Grand Prix promoter steps down after 30 years

Francois Dumontier will step down from his role as CEO and president of Octane Racing Group, the promoter for F1’s Canadian Grand Prix, after 30 years in the role.

Octane was purchased by Bell Media, a Canadian media conglomerate, in 2021. Bell media vice president Jean-Philippe Paradis will take over the role.

The key to the Canadian Grand Prix’s legacy

Francois Dumontier first began working with the Canadian Grand Prix in 1995, when he was named operations coordinator. Two years later, he was named director of operations before he founded Groupe de course Octane in 2002. Finally, in 2009, he was named president and CEO of the Canadian Grand Prix.

“It is with a profound sense of accomplishment that I hand over the wheel after devoting 30 years to the development of motorsports in Canada, and in particular Formula 1 in Montreal,” Dumontier said in a statement released by Octane.

He will hand over leadership to Jean-Philippe Paradis, who has been working with the Canadian Grand Prix for two years. Further, Dumontier will serve as a strategic advisor during the transition.

Understanding the Canadian Grand Prix’s importance:

The full reason for Dumontier’s departure is unclear. On one hand, the Canadian Grand Prix recently signed with Formula 1 to remain on the calendar until 2031. However, the 2024 event was rife with criticism.

Rainy conditions during the Canadian Grand Prix saw teams endure flooded hospitality units and leaking roofs, while some fans were wrongly prevented from entering the track on Friday due to miscommunication with local transport authority Société de transport de Montréal.

Still, Dumontier’s legacy with the Canadian Grand Prix is rife with success. The event has long been one of the biggest tourism revenue drivers for the city of Montreal, and it established a critical formula for city racing that F1 has attempted to emulate with various other street events around the world.

And he effectively saved it from dissolution; in 2009, former Canadian GP boss Normand Legault had a disagreement with Bernie Ecclestone that nearly saw the race permanently scrubbed from the calendar. It was Dumontier who helped lead the race into its current position as a staple of the F1 season.

Dumontier’s departure will certainly have an impact on the longest-running F1 event in North America, though the full impact won’t become clear until 2025’s Canadian Grand Prix.

