FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has revealed his next major target for Formula 1: a dramatic reduction in car weight that would see the grid’s machines become more than 130kg lighter by 2031.

Formula 1’s new generation of cars has a minimum weight of 768kg. Ben Sulayem would like that reduced to 630kg.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem reveals more about his 2031 F1 car vision

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This year’s new chassis and engine formulas have faced widespread criticism from the Formula 1 drivers or the fans.

While most of the criticism has been levelled at the power unit with its 50/50 split between combustion and electrical power, the chassis hasn’t escaped unscathed.

Although the weight of the cars was reduced by 30kg this season, when the F1 2026 rules were confirmed Lewis Hamilton said that’s “still heavy” while Max Verstappen called for the cars to be “100-150 kilos lighter”.

The Dutchman could yet get his wish.

FIA president Ben Sulayem is pushing for major changes in the next regulation cycle, with lighter cars powered by V8 engines.

He sees no reason why the cars, and the V8 power units that he insists the sport will switch to in 2030 or at the latest 2031, can’t weigh 630kg.

“What is the worst thing in the cars now?” he told Canal+. “Complexity, more money, expenses, and also a big car.

“A big and heavy car means what? Means it is not safe.

“We added 50 kilograms because of the safety. But now I would like to see a car, a total complete car for less than 650 kilograms.

“My target is 630.”

Part of the weight loss regime will come courtesy of the V8 engines that the FIA president wants on track by 2031 at the latest.

So much so, he says the FIA will enforce the change whether or not the sport’s power unit manufacturers are on board, as the FIA “will have the power to do it, without any votes from the PUMs”.

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He reiterated that his V8 plan would not only cut costs and bring the guttural sound of the V8s back to the grid, but it would also reduce the overall weight.

“The V8 has to come,” he said. “You have the power from the ICE engine of maybe 760 horsepower with 10 per cent in it of electrification. That would give it the sound.

“It would be much cheaper. And R&D, research and development, much cheaper.

“As an engine alone, much lighter, enjoyable, and the sound will come for the spectators.

“You have the teams. You have the financial stability of the race. And you run it in what? Sustainable fuel.

“I can’t see where we will get it wrong. The fans [will] have something that we have to give [them] to.”

The Formula 1 cars weighed 600 kilograms in 2002, and have steadily put on more weight in the years since. In 2013, the cars broke Ben Sulayem’s ideal weight as they increased to 642 kg.

As hybrid power units were adopted along with stronger crash structures, the weight of the cars continued to climb to 800 kilograms last season before being brought down this year to 768kg.

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