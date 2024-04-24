Stefano Domenicali has said it is “not compulsory” for drivers to compete in F1, as a way of responding to complaints over the growth of the calendar.

The schedule has swelled to a record 24 races in recent seasons, with six Sprint events supplementing that, as the demand for races around the world has grown to unprecedented levels – but that has also put a strain on team personnel and drivers like they have never had, which has led to complaints from the likes of Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso.

F1 boss responds to drivers’ complaints over expanded calendar

The 2025 calendar has already been announced, with a 24-race schedule maintained for next season and an adjusted schedule that will see the Australian Grand Prix return to its previous season-opening slot.

Domenicali maintained his belief that 24 is the right number of rounds to have in a season, adding into the equation the planned regionalisation of the calendar in order to reduce air mileage where possible.

“I think 24 is an optimal number with the events that we have so far,” Domenicali told Sky F1 over the weekend.

“The good news of this year, I took as a sort of responsibility from the teams and to the promoters, to everyone, [was] to announce the calendar much earlier than normally we do in order for everyone to be ready.

“And of course [it] has been another step in the direction or try to, we are regionalising the calendar. We cannot do it completely, but I think that we did the right step – so, very happy for that.”

But on the topic of the drivers, Verstappen has been vocal in his criticism of the number of races, with Alonso adding that the demands of the schedule were a significant consideration before deciding whether or not he felt able to carry on in the sport beyond the end of the year.

When asked for his response to the drivers who believe that 24 races is already too many, however, the F1 boss reminded them they do not have to race in the series.

“I speak with them. If you want to drive, you can drive every day. If you don’t want to drive in Formula 1, it’s not compulsory,” Domenicali stated.

“It’s a matter of respect of the fans. They want to see them racing and it’s something that we have, once again, the responsibility of all our fans, our partners, our promoters, our sponsors, our broadcasters, everyone.

“It’s the magic of the sport we live in is because we need heroes that need to enjoy what they’re doing. And I’m sure that they are enjoying [it].”

