F1 championship protagonist Oscar Piastri under investigation over FP2 violation

Championship hopeful Oscar Piastri has been summoned to the stewards following a potential yellow flag violation in Free Practice 2 ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Piastri was cited at 16:33 local time. It is currently unclear what happened during this possible violation.

Oscar Piastri summoned to stewards

If McLaren Racing can pull off a 1-3 finish this weekend at the Baku City Circuit, the team will re-secure its grasp on the constructors’ championship, but that also means a clean weekend will be necessary on one of the sport’s most challenging tracks.

Free Practice 1 and 2 were both dotted with pauses in the on track action, as drivers collided with the walls lining the circuit’s narrow racing surface.

And one of those yellow flags perhaps caught out championship contender Oscar Piastri, who is now under investigation by the FIA.

Piastri has been summoned to the stewards for an “alleged breach of Appendix H, Article 2.5.5 b) of the International Sporting Code” for “failing to slow under yellow flags at 16:33”.

Things have been tough for the Australian challenger so far this weekend, with Piastri suffering a power unit issue in FP1 which restricted his time on the circuit. Come FP2, he made contact with the wall shortly after his teammate Lando Norris did the same.

The origin of the infringement is currently unclear.

