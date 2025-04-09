Wednesday’s F1 news includes Charles Leclerc putting Ferrari on notice as Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle lays down the law to Jeremy Clarkson.

Let’s charge through the day’s main headlines at breakneck speed.

Charles Leclerc set to go ‘own way’ at Ferrari after Lewis Hamilton arrival

Charles Leclerc has reportedly told Ferrari that he will go his “own way” with the SF-25 and no longer be guided by Lewis Hamilton’s side of the garage.

An Italian publication has claimed that Ferrari have been hanging on Lewis Hamilton’s “every word” since the seven-time World Champion joined the team from Mercedes.

With Ferrari still struggling to a breakthrough in F1 2025, Leclerc has reportedly told Ferrari that he is going his “own way” with the 2025 car.

Hamilton revealed at last weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix opted for different setups for the first time as they seek to get on top of the SF-25’s woes.

Martin Brundle tells Jeremy Clarkson to ‘be patient’ after boring Japanese GP

Martin Brundle urged celebrity F1 fan Jeremy Clarkson to “be patient” after his social media comments regarding the Japanese Grand Prix.

Clarkson called for F1 to no longer visit circuits where overtaking is difficult after a dull race in Japan, with Suzuka’s high-speed sweeps rendering overtaking possibilities few and far between.

Brundle has responded to Clarkson’s complaints, claiming that the cars, not the circuits, are the real problem.

KERS to come back in V10 engine compromise?

The KERS boost system could return to F1 in a compromise to bring back V10 engines over the next few years, it has been claimed.

A meeting is set to be held on Friday at the Bahrain Grand Prix to discuss the potential reintroduction of V10 engines, last used in F1 in 2005.

It has been suggested that a KERS system could be brought back alongside V10 engines to satisfy the sustainability ambitions of F1 and its engine manufacturers.

Ferrari split over Bahrain GP floor upgrade?

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur and tech boss Loic Serra would rather delay the introduction of the team’s floor upgrade until next month’s Miami Grand Prix, it has been claimed.

The Scuderia are set to introduce their first major upgrade of the F1 2025 season in Bahrain this weekend ahead of a larger package in Miami.

With Ferrari still struggling to access the SF-25’s potential, Vasseur and Serra are reportedly keen to wait for the car’s teething troubles to be resolved before introducing new aerodynamic parts.

Yuki Tsunoda ‘not yet good enough’ for Red Bull

Yuki Tsunoda is “not yet good enough” to race for Red Bull despite an encouraging start to life with the senior team at the Japanese Grand Prix.

That is the claim of Dutch pundit Tom Coronel, who was alarmed by Tsunoda’s failure to score points on his Red Bull debut at Suzuka.

Tsunoda has been promoted to Red Bull after Liam Lawson was replaced following the first two races of the season in Australia and China.

