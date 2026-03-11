The FIA has tweaked Formula 1’s Wednesday night ‘Restricted Period 1’ curfew for the Chinese Grand Prix after logistical challenges delayed the arrival of Pirelli’s tyres at the circuit.

To compensate, the teams will be allowed to have six personnel at the track during curfew, but they may only prepare tyres.

FIA adjusts Chinese Grand Prix curfew after Pirelli tyre delay

F1 race director Rui Marques issued an update: “Due to the logistical challenges for the tyre supplier resulting from delays in freight arrival, specifically the requirement to revise the fitting scheduled for Wednesday, the following concessions have been made:

“On the Wednesday, and for this competition only, Restricted Period 1 will be reduced by six hours for a maximum of six operational personnel per competitor for the sole purpose of tyre preparation post tyre fitting by the tyre supplier.”

It is the second week in succession that the restricted period has been changed.

Formula 1 has faced travel disruptions at the start of this season as geopolitical events have led to widespread airspace closures.

Last time out in Melbourne, Restricted Period 1 and Period 2 were suspended on the Wednesday and Thursday as teams were hit by travel interruptions, reports claiming Ferrari and Racing Bulls were hit the hardest.

Both teams reportedly had crew members stuck in Italy before eventually securing flights out.

Although the teams finally arrived at the Albert Park Circuit in time for the race weekend, the delay left them significantly behind in their traditional preparation schedules.

F1 race director Rui Marques made the call to scrap the Wednesday and Thursday night curfews.

“We wish to inform you that, following consultation with the stewards of the meeting, due to force majeure and specifically ongoing travel and freight disruptions experienced in the preparation of the Australian Grand Prix, the provisions of Article B9.5.1a i.e. “Restricted Period 1” and Article B9.5.1b i.e. “Restricted Period 2″ shall not allow at this competition.”

