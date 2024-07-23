The latest F1 Commission meeting has seen a selection of updates given on cost cap restrictions, including ‘team entertainment’ remaining excluded from the budgetary restrictions alongside parental and sick leave.

Alongside that, on a sporting level, the FIA confirmed that no changes will be made to Formula 1’s points system beyond the end of the year, by unanimous agreement, having previously considered the option of paying out points beyond 10th place.

F1 Commission reveals latest changes from the FIA

On the cost cap, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner had said earlier this year that the tightness of the cap should not hit employees hardest, and not present a scenario in which the team decides between throwing a morale-boosting staff party or developing a new part – so the confirmation that ‘team entertainment’ is exempt from the cap should clarify this point.

“I’m not saying that our technical director doesn’t like Christmas parties, but he likes front wings!” He explained back in May when discussing the issue.

“So it’s finding that kind of balance where the employees aren’t the ones that bear the brunt of this. But I think, by and large, it’s been a very productive and sensible discussion.

“It’s finding that balance between what are exclusions and what is included within that higher number.”

Elsewhere, with the new technical and sporting regulations coming in 2026, the F1 Commission confirmed there will be nine test days split across three separate pre-season tests in the 2026 season, in order for teams to prepare their cars for Formula 1’s new era.

With that, a further update on the 2026 regulations has been scheduled for October 17 when it is presented to the World Motor Sport Council, with an extraordinary F1 Commission meeting on October 2 to discuss the 2026 season.

Lastly, there will be a further increase to the minimum weight of the car and driver to 800kg for the 2025 season – a 2kg increase on the current state of the cars, but this increase is said to have been made with “the interests of driver well-being” in mind. As such, the minimum weight for the drivers has gone up from 80kg to 82kg – with drivers weighing less than that often having ballast attached to their car to make up the shortfall.

