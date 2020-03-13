Calling off the Australian GP at the 11th hour, Christian Horner feels “inevitably” more races will be postponed or cancelled starting with next weekend’s Bahrain GP.

Despite sporting field around the globe cancelling events, Formula 1 defiantly headed to Melbourne for the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

The bosses insisted that the race would go ahead despite the coronavirus pandemic.

However, as one McLaren staff member tested positive, calls began in earnest for the race to be called off.

That decision came some 12 hours after McLaren withdrew from the grand prix weekend, citing a “care of duty” to everyone else attending the GP.

McLaren subsequently revealed that aside from the team member who had tested positive, 14 others are now in quarantine.

That cast doubt on the Woking team’s participation at the next race, the Bahrain GP, however, Horner reckons it is “inevitable” that the grand prix is postponed.

“That’s yet to be confirmed I believe, but it’s difficult to see how teams will go to Bahrain,” the Red Bull team boss told Motorsport.com

“I think inevitably, there is going to be some discussion about postponement.

“We need to wait to see what the promoter has to say. I’m sure they’re getting it from all angles.

“They’re more informed than we are of the situation with the early European races, Vietnam, etc.

“Inevitably there is going to be a delay.”

Earlier this month Bahrain announced that the grand prix would take place behind closed doors without a single spectator.

But with the F1 paddock recording a positive Covid-19 test, even getting into Bahrain is now in question.

Added to that Vietnam, which would have been round three, is believed to be wanting to postpone its race in light of the outbreak.

