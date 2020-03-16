‘Bad for the image and irresponsible to race’

As racing series around the world shut down one by one, Formula E driver Sebastien Buemi says it would be irresponsible to continue given the coronavirus outbreak.

Last week Formula E announced that it had suspended its calendar for two months while MotoGP, which had hoped to start the season in Argentina, pushed its start back to early May and the Spanish GP.

Even that, though, is in doubt as Spain issues further restrictions.

As for Formula 1, it is hoping to kick the season off in May with the Monaco Grand Prix.

Formula 1 bosses says they are targetting an “end of May” start to the calendar, meaning both the Dutch and Spanish GPs will join Bahrain, Vietnam and China on the postponed list.

NASCAR Cup Series teams added its name to the list of those postponing events on Friday while the World Rally Championship drove in a truncated Rally Mexico in order to finish before US and UK travel restrictions came into effect.

The WRC has cancelled the next round, Rally Argentina, with the intention of resuming with the Rally Portugal on 21-24 May.

Buemi says it is only right for motorsport to shut down while the world deals with this health crisis.

“I think more than anything right now, it’s a bad image to organise an event and probably not responsible to do it,” the former F1 driver told The Race.

“If you try to push on [even behind closed doors] then I don’t know what the public opinion would be, to be honest. It is a perspective thing, no?

“I think they [Formula E] did the right thing, and more than anything with the problem of preparing maybe to go race somewhere else.

“Because then by the time you decide, actually there are so many cases where you plan to go that basically it is not possible anymore. I think at some point it is better just to stop it and wait.”

“I have full confidence in what Formula E decides to do and then we see.”

